Donnerstag, 10.06.2021
Katapultstart-News! Wie Rritual Superfoods die Branche schockiert!
PR Newswire
10.06.2021 | 18:22
CGTN: Education in China's fight against poverty: Leaving no one behind

BEIJING, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An old Chinese saying goes "to dig a well, you begin with a shallow pit and eventually get a deep one." The sentence means that a long journey starts with a single step. It comes from "Liu Zi · Chong Xue," a book written around 1,500 years ago.