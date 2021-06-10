Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.06.2021
Katapultstart-News! Wie Rritual Superfoods die Branche schockiert!
WKN: A2DK8E ISIN: GB00BZ14BX56 
Frankfurt
10.06.21
17:03 Uhr
21,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
10.06.2021
Gamesys Group PLC Announces AGM Results

Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (the 'Company') (LSE:GYS), a leading global online bingo-led operator, announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 10 June 2021, all of the resolutions, as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, were duly passed.

Resolutions 1 to 18 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 19 to 22 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions.

All resolutions were voted on by means of a poll. The results of the poll incorporating proxy votes lodged in advance of the meeting are set out below:

Resolution

For

Against

Total

Withheld

No. of Votes

% of Vote

No. of Votes

% of Vote

No. of Votes

No. of Votes

Resolution 1: To receive the Company's Annual Report and Accounts

69,152,601

100.00

0

0.00

69,152,601

49,391

Resolution 2: To receive the Directors' Remuneration Report

49,903,490

72.11

19,298,322

27.89

69,201,812

18

Resolution 3: To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy

64,556,627

94.10

4,045,335

5.90

68,601,962

599,868

Resolution 4: To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors

69,133,297

99.91

60,195

0.09

69,193,492

115

Resolution 5: To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditors

68,037,622

98.33

1,155,870

1.67

69,193,492

115

Resolution 6: To declare and pay the final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020

69,014,574

99.74

178,918

0.26

69,193,492

115

Resolution 7: To re-appoint Neil Goulden as a director

66,129,838

95.57

3,063,730

4.43

69,193,568

39

Resolution 8: To re-appoint Lee Fenton as a Director

69,052,483

99.80

141,086

0.20

69,193,569

38

Resolution 9: To re-appoint Keith Laslop as a Director

68,963,811

99.67

229,758

0.33

69,193,569

38

Resolution 10: To appoint Tina Southall as a Director

69,052,290

99.80

141,279

0.20

69,193,569

38

Resolution 11: To re-appoint Robeson Reeves as a Director

68,974,442

99.68

219,127

0.32

69,193,569

38

Resolution 12: To re-appoint Nigel Brewster as a Director

65,780,423

95.07

3,413,071

4.93

69,193,494

113

Resolution 13: To re-appoint Jim Ryan as a Director

63,886,995

92.33

5,306,499

7.67

69,193,494

113

Resolution 14: To re-appoint Colin Sturgeon as a Director

68,132,521

98.47

1,060,973

1.53

69,193,494

113

Resolution 15: To re-appoint Andria Vidler as a Director

65,984,833

95.36

3,208,660

4.64

69,193,493

114

Resolution 16: To re-appoint Katie Vanneck-Smith as a Director

69,116,752

99.89

76,742

0.11

69,193,494

113

Resolution 17: To authorise the Company to make political donations

66,557,448

96.19

2,635,348

3.81

69,192,796

811

Resolution 18: To authorise the directors to allot shares

65,176,785

94.20

4,016,347

5.80

69,193,132

475

Resolution 19: To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of 5% of the Company's issued share capital

65,650,931

96.25

2,557,263

3.75

68,208,194

985,413

Resolution 20: To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of an additional 5% of the Company's issued share capital

65,592,019

96.16

2,616,174

3.84

68,208,193

985,414

Resolution 21: To authorise the purchase of own shares

69,164,381

99.99

5,320

0.01

69,169,701

23,906

Resolution 22: To authorise the calling of a general meeting at short notice

68,257,171

98.63

944,783

1.37

69,201,954

38

Notes:

Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of the total votes received.

A 'Vote withheld' is not treated as a vote in law and would not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes cast 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

The current issued share capital of the Company consists of 109,718,519 ordinary shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares in the Company with voting rights is 109,718,519.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Resolution 2 - Directors' remuneration report

While Resolution 2 to approve the Directors' Remuneration Report was passed with 72.1% voting in favour, we note that a minority of shareholders chose not to support this resolution. The Board understands that the reasons for this relate to (i) the COO's externally-benchmarked salary increase which took effect on 1 January 2021 and (ii) the decision not to pro rate the Chair's annual bonus following his return to non-executive status on 1 October 2020. As explained in the Director's Remuneration Report, (i) reflects the material change in the scale and complexity of the business and the COO's significantly increased role and responsibilities and (ii) was in recognition of the accelerated achievement of the Chair's performance metrics, his key role in engagement with the Betting and Gaming Council and the successful programme of integration following the transformative merger of the previous year. Both items were included in the shareholder consultation undertaken earlier this year regarding the new Remuneration Policy. The Policy received support with 94.1% of shareholders in favour. In the second half of 2021 we will re-engage with those shareholders who voted against Resolution 2 and carefully consider feedback received.

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com), Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com) and MEGAWAYS Casino (www.megawayscasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

Enquiries:

Gamesys Group plc
Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 7478 8100
dan.talisman@gamesys.com

Finsbury
James Leviton
Robert Allen
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
GamesysGroup-LON@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651288/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-AGM-Results

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
