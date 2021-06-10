Gamesys Group PLC Announces AGM Results

Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (the 'Company') (LSE:GYS), a leading global online bingo-led operator, announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 10 June 2021, all of the resolutions, as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, were duly passed.
Resolutions 1 to 18 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 19 to 22 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions.
All resolutions were voted on by means of a poll. The results of the poll incorporating proxy votes lodged in advance of the meeting are set out below:
Resolution
For
Against
Total
Withheld
No. of Votes
% of Vote
No. of Votes
% of Vote
No. of Votes
No. of Votes
Resolution 1: To receive the Company's Annual Report and Accounts
69,152,601
100.00
0
0.00
69,152,601
49,391
Resolution 2: To receive the Directors' Remuneration Report
49,903,490
72.11
19,298,322
27.89
69,201,812
18
Resolution 3: To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
64,556,627
94.10
4,045,335
5.90
68,601,962
599,868
Resolution 4: To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors
69,133,297
99.91
60,195
0.09
69,193,492
115
Resolution 5: To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditors
68,037,622
98.33
1,155,870
1.67
69,193,492
115
Resolution 6: To declare and pay the final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020
69,014,574
99.74
178,918
0.26
69,193,492
115
Resolution 7: To re-appoint Neil Goulden as a director
66,129,838
95.57
3,063,730
4.43
69,193,568
39
Resolution 8: To re-appoint Lee Fenton as a Director
69,052,483
99.80
141,086
0.20
69,193,569
38
Resolution 9: To re-appoint Keith Laslop as a Director
68,963,811
99.67
229,758
0.33
69,193,569
38
Resolution 10: To appoint Tina Southall as a Director
69,052,290
99.80
141,279
0.20
69,193,569
38
Resolution 11: To re-appoint Robeson Reeves as a Director
68,974,442
99.68
219,127
0.32
69,193,569
38
Resolution 12: To re-appoint Nigel Brewster as a Director
65,780,423
95.07
3,413,071
4.93
69,193,494
113
Resolution 13: To re-appoint Jim Ryan as a Director
63,886,995
92.33
5,306,499
7.67
69,193,494
113
Resolution 14: To re-appoint Colin Sturgeon as a Director
68,132,521
98.47
1,060,973
1.53
69,193,494
113
Resolution 15: To re-appoint Andria Vidler as a Director
65,984,833
95.36
3,208,660
4.64
69,193,493
114
Resolution 16: To re-appoint Katie Vanneck-Smith as a Director
69,116,752
99.89
76,742
0.11
69,193,494
113
Resolution 17: To authorise the Company to make political donations
66,557,448
96.19
2,635,348
3.81
69,192,796
811
Resolution 18: To authorise the directors to allot shares
65,176,785
94.20
4,016,347
5.80
69,193,132
475
Resolution 19: To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of 5% of the Company's issued share capital
65,650,931
96.25
2,557,263
3.75
68,208,194
985,413
Resolution 20: To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of an additional 5% of the Company's issued share capital
65,592,019
96.16
2,616,174
3.84
68,208,193
985,414
Resolution 21: To authorise the purchase of own shares
69,164,381
99.99
5,320
0.01
69,169,701
23,906
Resolution 22: To authorise the calling of a general meeting at short notice
68,257,171
98.63
944,783
1.37
69,201,954
38
Notes:
Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of the total votes received.
A 'Vote withheld' is not treated as a vote in law and would not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes cast 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.
The current issued share capital of the Company consists of 109,718,519 ordinary shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares in the Company with voting rights is 109,718,519.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Resolution 2 - Directors' remuneration report
While Resolution 2 to approve the Directors' Remuneration Report was passed with 72.1% voting in favour, we note that a minority of shareholders chose not to support this resolution. The Board understands that the reasons for this relate to (i) the COO's externally-benchmarked salary increase which took effect on 1 January 2021 and (ii) the decision not to pro rate the Chair's annual bonus following his return to non-executive status on 1 October 2020. As explained in the Director's Remuneration Report, (i) reflects the material change in the scale and complexity of the business and the COO's significantly increased role and responsibilities and (ii) was in recognition of the accelerated achievement of the Chair's performance metrics, his key role in engagement with the Betting and Gaming Council and the successful programme of integration following the transformative merger of the previous year. Both items were included in the shareholder consultation undertaken earlier this year regarding the new Remuneration Policy. The Policy received support with 94.1% of shareholders in favour. In the second half of 2021 we will re-engage with those shareholders who voted against Resolution 2 and carefully consider feedback received.
About Gamesys Group plc
Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com), Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com) and MEGAWAYS Casino (www.megawayscasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.
Enquiries:
Gamesys Group plc
Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 7478 8100
dan.talisman@gamesys.com
Finsbury
James Leviton
Robert Allen
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
GamesysGroup-LON@finsbury.com
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Gamesys Group plc
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651288/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-AGM-Results