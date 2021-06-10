LendingUSA Partners With Live Oak Bank to Better Serve Funeral Homes

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / LendingUSA, a leading point-of-sale financing solution, has partnered with Live Oak Bank, which specializes in small business loans. Through this partnership, funeral homes enrolled with LendingUSA now have access to a wide range of small business loan products offered by Live Oak Bank.

By partnering together, both Live Oak Bank and LendingUSA can expand their reach and provide more funeral homes with access to varying service offerings to help grow their businesses. Whether a business owner needs a loan themselves to upgrade or expand operations through Live Oak Bank, or they are in need of financing options for their customers through LendingUSA, small businesses can find a trusted partner to help them accomplish their goals.

"Live Oak is excited to collaborate with LendingUSA to provide funeral homeowners across the country the capital they need to serve families in their own communities," said Tim Bridgers, head of funeral home care lending at Live Oak Bank.

Live Oak Bank is on a mission to be America's small business bank and is dedicated to delivering unprecedented service to its customers. "Both LendingUSA and Live Oak Bank are passionate about delivering an unrivaled experience," explains Camilo Concha, Founder and CEO of LendingUSA. "For our funeral homes who may be in the market for a small business loan, Live Oak Bank offers incredible service, and we're excited to share that with more small businesses. As we seek to offer more resources and better experiences, Live Oak Bank will be a critical partner."

For Live Oak Bank customers, enrollment with LendingUSA is free. To learn more, visit LendingUSA.com to schedule a demo, or call 1-800-994-6177.

About LendingUSA

LendingUSA is an award-winning point-of-sale fintech company that offers merchants a seamless financing solution with access to loan decisions in seconds, promotional financing terms, and low monthly payment options for its customers across various niche markets.

Founded in 2015, LendingUSA is a proud minority-owned business, having enrolled over 10,000 merchants nationwide and processed over $2 billion in borrower loan requests. LendingUSA is committed to creating the best financing experience available through its proprietary point-of-sale lending solution. The company boasts a consumer rating of 4.8 out of 5-stars on Birdeye. All consumer loans are made by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey State Chartered Bank, Member FDIC.

About Live Oak Bank

Live Oak Bank, a subsidiary of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB), is a digitally focused, FDIC-insured bank serving customers across the country. Live Oak Bank puts a groundbreaking spin on service and technology to redefine banking. Our products help our customers, build and expand their business, and high-yield savings and CD products to grow their hard-earned money. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com.

