Index: Anticipated adjustment in VINX Benchmark Index due to Tender offer in Klovern AB

Corem Property Group AB has issued a public offer to acquire all shares of Klovern AB and the offer expiry date is June 11, 2021. Upon acceptance of at least 90%, Nasdaq will adjust the index according to Section 3.1 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities". Klovern AB (KLOV B) shares in the index will be replaced with Corem Property Group AB (CORE B) shares based on the announced terms (0.88 CORE B shares for every 1 share of KLOV B). An additional notice will be published upon confirmation of the public offer results.