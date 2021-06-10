Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.06.2021
Katapultstart-News! Wie Rritual Superfoods die Branche schockiert!
WKN: A12GWS ISIN: SE0006593901 Ticker-Symbol: IHY3 
Frankfurt
10.06.21
08:02 Uhr
1,674 Euro
+0,008
+0,48 %
10.06.2021 | 19:29
Index: Anticipated adjustment in VINX Benchmark Index due to Tender offer in Klovern AB

Corem Property Group AB has issued a public offer to acquire all shares of
Klovern AB and the offer expiry date is June 11, 2021. 

Upon acceptance of at least 90%, Nasdaq will adjust the index according to
Section 3.1 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,&
SmartBeta Equities". Klovern AB (KLOV B) shares in the index will be replaced
with Corem Property Group AB (CORE B) shares based on the announced terms (0.88
CORE B shares for every 1 share of KLOV B). 

An additional notice will be published upon confirmation of the public offer
results.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
