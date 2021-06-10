Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2021) - Master Coach Nagui Bihelek can now add the title Edusity instructor to his list of accomplishments. The founder of Accumatch, a unique behavior analysis system, has joined forces with Edusity, a virtual training platform that supports both synchronous and asynchronous online learning.

The course, Build Your Coaching Practice the Right Way will launch July 7 on the Edusity platform. The series of four live, interactive sessions will help guide new coaches on their own journeys toward sustainable practices with enough fee-paying clients to truly thrive. In an industry that typically sees new coaches struggle for their first three to five years in business, Nagui's instruction acts as an accelerator.

"Every day that coaches don't achieve their financial goals costs them money and motivation," he says. "Let's change that! I've been there. I've seen the frustrations that coaches go through when they are just starting out, including the knock backs, and the challenges they face getting clients. I want my students to know I have their backs. I leave no one behind."

The course is a welcome addition to Edusity's growing number of course offerings for specific professionals and specialized entrepreneurs. Unlike most courses of its kind, Nagui's is being offered live with opportunities for students to interact with their instructor and classmates in real time.

"We know lifetime learning is both a requirement as a desire for everyone," says Edusity Co-Founder Arvind Betala. "Coaches, like other specialists, have distinct needs for professional development and training. Edusity is proud to be able to offer them access to experienced experts like Nagui Bihelek to ensure they get the training they need wherever they may be located."

Edusity is a Canadian start up just breaking into the EdTech market. It offers an LMS platform to the B2B market and courses to the B2C market via Edusity.com.

Nagui Bihelek is the author of the ebook History of Behavior Intelligence and founder, researcher and scientist who developed Accumatch and Behavior Intelligence coaching . His course is open for registration on the Edusity platform at https://www.edusity.com/course/build-your-coaching-practice-the-right-way-1720. The course begins on July 7.

