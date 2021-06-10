Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2021) - 1290447 B.C. LTD. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement on June 9, 2021 for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $58,666 (the "Private Placement"), through the issuance of 733,333 common shares in the share capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share" and collectively, the "Common Shares"), at a price of $0.08 per Common Share.

All Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable law.

