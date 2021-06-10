Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2021) - Kids care about their environment and endangered species.

Matthew Richardson, an internationally-recognized conservationist, author and expert on endangered species is ready to teach young people to protect the animals at risk. Richardson's course for kids in grades 3 to 6 will run live on the Edusity platform for an hour every morning starting on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

The online course could not begin at a better time.

"I think that young people have always been keen to preserve the planet and its wildlife, both for now and the future," says Richardson. "Of course, the accomplishments of Greta Thunberg and other young activists in recent years has shown that young people everywhere can make a very powerful difference."

The course Endangered Animals of the World for Beginners is designed to provide kids with a whole picture of ecosystems and species diversity. Rather than focusing only on polar bears or rhinoceroses, the course takes students on a journey to every part of the world and shows them the other creatures, such as frogs and freshwater fish that are every bit as important and deserving of protection.

Students from anywhere in the world will meet in Edusity's virtual class room every morning from 9 AM to 10 AM ET for a total of 22 mornings.

"We are delighted to have Cambridge University Press author Matthew Richardson teaching young people on the Edusity platform," says Edusity co-founder Arvind Betala. "Endangered Animals of the World for Beginners is exactly the kind of topic that requires a real time, fully-interactive exchange of ideas. Our kids need exactly this kind of online learning experience."

Richardson is equally happy to be working with Edusity.

"I wanted a platform that would allow me to design the kind of course that seemed best for the subject. Edusity allows instructors the freedom to do this, while at the same time providing excellent support and promotion," he says.

Edusity is a Canadian start up just breaking into the EdTech market. It offers an LMS platform to the B2B market and courses to the B2C market via Edusity.com.

Matthew Richardson is a renowned conservationist and author of Threatened and Recently Extinct Vertebrates of the World published by Cambridge University Press.

