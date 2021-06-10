All resolutions voted in accordance with Board of Directors' recommendations

Shefali Agarwal, MD, a clinical development expert in oncology, is appointed Director of Onxeo

Regulatory News:

Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALONX, Nasdaq First North: ONXEO), Onxeo », a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage response (DDR) in oncology, announced that the Combined General Meeting held today in camera adopted all the resolutions presented, in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors.

The shareholders of the Company also renewed for three years the mandate of Mr. Thomas Hofstaetter, which expired at the end of this General Meeting and ratified the appointment of Mr. Julien Miara, representing Invus, to replace Mr. Jean-Pierre Kinet until the expiry of his mandate, at the end of the Meeting called to approve the accounts for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The appointment of Dr. Shefali Agarwal as a board member, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical and Clinical Development Officer of Epizyme, a US biotech company specialized in oncology, was also approved.

Danièle Guyot-Caparros, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Onxeo, said:"We are delighted to welcome Mr. Julien Miara, representing Invus, and Dr. Shefali Agarwal within the Board of Directors of Onxeo. Their experience in the international biotech sector will add significant value when discussing the strategic orientations of the Company. In addition, Dr. Agarwal's knowledge of clinical development in the United States and the FDA, particularly in the area of DDR, will be a major asset for the expansion of the clinical development of AsiDNA."

Shefali Agarwal, Director of Onxeo, added"I am very pleased to join the board of such a dynamic company as Onxeo, whose decoy agonist technology represents a real opportunity for the treatment of resistant cancers. The field of tumor DNA targeting is growing rapidly and I have been involved in its development as well as approval in the US. I am impressed by Onxeo's technology and AsiDNA's data and look forward to contributing to the clinical ramp-up of this first compound."

The Board of Directors is thus composed of 8 members, including 5 independent members.

Onxeo would like to thank all its shareholders for their commitment and support during this Meeting.

The recording of the session, the consolidated result of the vote by resolution and the minutes of the General Meeting will be available within the legal deadlines on the Company's website, in the General Meetings section.

Next financial release

Half-year 2021 results: Thursday, July 29, 2021 after market close

About Onxeo

Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the sought-after field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.

platON is Onxeo's proprietary chemistry platform of oligonucleotides acting as decoy agonists, which generates new innovative compounds and broaden the Company's product pipeline.

AsiDNA, the first compound from platON, is a first-in-class, highly differentiated DNA Damage Response (DDR) inhibitor based on a decoy and agonist mechanism acting upstream of multiple DDR pathways. Translational research has highlighted the distinctive properties of AsiDNA, notably its ability to abrogate tumor resistance to PARP inhibitors regardless of the genetic mutation status. AsiDNA has also shown a strong synergy with other tumor DNA-damaging agents such as chemotherapy and PARP inhibitors. The DRIIV-1 (DNA Repair Inhibitor-administered IntraVenously) phase I study has evaluated AsiDNA by systemic administration (IV) in advanced solid tumors and confirmed the active doses as well as a favorable human safety profile. The ongoing DRIIV-1b extension study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of AsiDNA at a dose of 600 mg in combination with the reference chemotherapy, carboplatin -/+ paclitaxel, in advanced metastatic tumors. Preliminary results from both cohorts showed good tolerability, stabilization of the disease and an increase in treatment duration compared to previous treatments. The ongoing REVOCAN phase 1b/2 study evaluates the effect of AsiDNA on the acquired resistance to PARP inhibitor niraparib in relapsed ovarian cancer (sponsored by Gustave Roussy). A phase 1b/2 study, AsiDNA Children, will be initiated in 2021 to evaluate the association of AsiDNA with radiotherapy in children with relapsed high-grade glioma (sponsored by Institut Curie).

OX401 is a new drug candidate from platON, optimized to be a next-generation PARP inhibitor acting on both the DNA Damage Response and the activation of immune response, without inducing resistance. OX401 is undergoing preclinical proof-of-concept studies, alone and in combination with immunotherapies.

For further information, please visit www.onxeo.com.

Forward looking statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the risk factors described in the most recent Company's registration document or in any other periodic financial report and in any other press release, which are available free of charge on the websites of the Company Group (www.onxeo.com) and/or the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210610005876/en/

Contacts:

Onxeo

Valerie Leroy,

Investor Relations

investors@onxeo.com

+33 1 45 58 76 00

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

NewCap

onxeo@newcap.eu

+33 1 44 71 94 98

Investor Relations Strategic Communication

Dušan Orešanský Emmanuel Huynh

NewCap

onxeo@newcap.eu

+33 1 44 71 94 92

Certified Adviser for Nasdaq First North

Kapital Partner

www.kapitalpartner.dk

info@kapitalpartner.dk

+45 89 88 78 46