Triller Launches Triller Pass The First Ever Subscription Live Event Service One Time Fee Access To All Fight Club, Verzuz, TrillerFest and Triller Live Events

Triller Launches All Access Subscription Service TrillerPass, First Netflix-Like Service for Live Events and access to PPV

Fans Get Access To Triller Fight Club, Trillerfest, and Special Verzuz and BIG3 Live Events For $299.95 Annual Fee or $29.99 Monthly

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Triller, the globally popular AI-powered social media experience, today announced the launch of a yearly all-access subscription service, TrillerPass, that will span Triller's music, sports and fashion live events and Pay Per View streamed sports content for the first time. TrillerPass, priced at $299.95 annually, or $29.99 monthly with 12-month commitment, is available now on www.TrillerFightClub.com .

TrillerPass members will have access to a VIP section of the June 19 Triller Fight Club event featuring the highly anticipated multi-title Lopez vs. Kambosos bout, the VIP dinner, and mega concert the night before, and will include special access to Triller events and merchandise. TrillerPass will also include Triller Fight Club's upcoming Evander Holyfield and Oscar de la Hoya fights which will each have special VIP sections for TrillerPass members. If the member is unable to attend in person, the TrillerPass subscription will provide access to the PPV live stream at no extra charge.

"We wanted to create a simple subscription plan with access to all the amazing live Triller events around the country and give them access to our PPV offering if they can't attend in person.This all-inclusive package gives our subscribers the best of all worlds," said Triller CEO Mahi de Silva. "As we continue to create four-quadrant entertainment like no one else, TrillerPassis like Netflix for the most exciting live events of the year, at avery compelling price point."

There will be limited supply of TrillerPass subscriptions sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the sections have been filled, there will be no additional TrillerPass subscriptions offered.

"This is a special opportunity for Triller Fight Club fans as many of our guests pay more for a single ticket than the entire cost of TrillerPass, and because we offer access to PPV if the member cannot attend in-person, it represents a very attractive discountto the per-event pricing of PPV," added de Silva.

The new service will include existing Triller content, ranging from the Roy Jones-Mike Tyson heavyweight bout, which shattered PPV records, and the Jake Paul-Ben Askren bout, which became one of the most bet-on sports events of 2021, to the two-day TrillerFest Miami music festival and the PRBLM CHILD miniseries with Jake Paul, plus other popular series and events.

The first live event offered to TrillerPass members is the June 16 Verzuz battle "Eve vs Trina" at Miami's Story club as part of Miami fight week leading up the big event on June 19. On Friday night, June 18, TrillerPass members will join Snoop Dogg at special pre-party at LIV.

TrillerPass members will have VIP access to The Takeover' when Teófimo López, (16-0, 12 KOs), will defend his Undisputed Lightweight World Titles (IBF, WBC, WBO, WBC, RING) for the first time against Mandatory Challenger 'Ferocious' George Kambosos Jr., (19-0, 12 KOs) as part of Triller Fight Club's June 19th event at loanDepot park in Miami.

TrillerPass members will also have access to VIP seating for the multi-hour pre-event concert by superstars Myke Towers, Meek Mill, Snoop Dogg, Farruko and Lunay in a not-to-be-missed, four-quadrant entertainment extravaganza. After the fight, TrillerPass members are invited to join the action at the Official After Party at Story.

TrillerPass members additionally will also have access to Triller's new streaming partnership with Ice Cube's BIG3 Basketball league, with the ability to attend special Triller BIG3 events.

Fans can sign up for the new TrillerPass all access subscription service at www.TrillerFightClub.com or at www.Triller.co .

About Triller

Triller is owned by TrillerNet, a first-of-its-kind company consolidating technology and content platforms to lead the move to Internet 3.0. TrillerNet pairs the culture of music with sports, fashion, entertainment and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology. TrillerNet-which owns the globally popular Triller app used by musicians, celebrities, athletes, and overall culture setters-has more than 300 million users worldwide. The Triller app-unlike other popular short-video apps it is often compared to, encourages its users to post the content created on the app across other social media platforms and websites. The app uses proprietary AI and Machine Learning technology which is uniquely tied to the content rather than the user. By tracking the content, Triller empowers its tastemakers and users to push their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks reaching hundreds of millions of additional users. Data and insights gleaned from the Triller network, its creators, artists and users (from the app and off network) are used to program longer-form content, connect users across the web with the content, and provide unprecedented opportunities for engagement and monetization. TrillerNet has developed highly successful campaigns that begin with the app and continue throughout the entire content and technology ecosystem with some of the biggest brands in the world, including Pepsi, McDonalds, Weedmaps, DraftKings, L'Oreal, and many others. TrillerNetoffers brands a unique content and technology solution, including direct deals with the influencers and celebrities. This branded content journey starts with short-form video and can easily expand into valuable long-form content distributed through the Triller Network, such as live-event boxing and music PPVs, fashion shows, and episodic reality content on TrillerTV. Some of the more than 65 original half-hour TrillerTV shows include The D'Amelios Family's "Ask a DAM Question," Jennifer Lopez In The Morning, Jake Paul: Staying On Top, 2 Chainz Let's Do It, DJ Khaled's Spreading Love, Hype House's Thomas Petrou's Coffee Talks, Josh Richards' Josh Pong, Ur Lov'd: the Noah Beck Show, Fat Joe's Masterclass, The Perez Hilton Show, and Violet Benson's Too Tired To Be Crazy, among others. TrillerNet additionally owns Verzuz, the massive live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, and Triller Fight Club (www.TrillerFightClub.com), which launched last year with the highly successful Tyson-Jones Fight which shattered digital PPV records. Other holdings include leading AI-powered customer engagement platform Amplify.ai, and FITE, the premier live event and PPV, AVOD, SVOD streaming platform.

