Hop-on, Inc.: Hop-on's Digitalage Manifesto for Web 3.0 Social Media and Digital Rights Platform

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN) announced that the Company has successfully launched the alpha version of our proprietary social media platform using Blazor technology. Blazor offers all the benefits of the rich, modern single-page application (SPA) platform. The software allows our team to write the code for the client and server in the same technology (. NET) tied into IPFS servers around the world. With that, the same classes can be shared by both client and server code.

Digitalage.com is a decentralized platform with features that will promote the digital rights management of influencers.

The Company is focused on competing against the monopolistic nature of large social media giants such as Facebook, WeChat, YouTube, Messenger, Instagram, Kuaishou, QQ, TikTok, VK.com, and WhatsApp globally.

Whether you agree or disagree with the opinions of certain individuals or movements, the Supreme Court of the United States has routinely upheld the right to Freedom of Speech; however, it may surprise some folks that the First Amendment only applies to government interference in the rights of the citizen.

Free Speech is a Human Right

'Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.'

- Article 19, United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights

https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights

Private enterprise has the right to say 'no' to anyone they don't like or don't want on their platforms - for any reason. Whether religious intolerance, ethnic discrimination, criminal background, sexism, ageism, or political beliefs, a social network is like a private club that can revoke your account whenever they so choose. No recourse. No appeal.

Hop-on believes those actions and this trend is extremely dangerous to our democracy; to an open and free society, and back to the repression, dogma, and control tactics used to silence Martin Luther King Jr, Gandhi, Abraham Lincoln, Copernicus, and innumerable others that have lost their freedoms and their lives at the hands of the righteous few that deem their viewpoint superior to all others.

For the review of Hop-on's manifesto click here. https://rb.gy/mjezx7

About Hop-on

Hop-on, Inc. (HPNN.PK) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech, and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets. www.hop-on.com, www.digitalage.com

CONTACT:

Peter Michaels, CEO

contact@hop-on.com

+1-949-756-9008

www.Hop-on.com

Forward-Looking Statements: https://www.hop-on.com/forward-looking-statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to Rule 3B-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Hop-on, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/651323/Hop-ons-DigitalageTM-Manifesto-for-Web-30-Social-Media-and-Digital-Rights-Platform