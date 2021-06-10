Noble Romans, Inc.: Noble Roman's to Open New Craft Pizza & Pub in North-Central Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCQB:NROM), the Indianapolis based franchisor and operator of Noble Roman's Pizza and Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub announced today that it has entered into a lease agreement for an eighth company-operated Craft Pizza & Pub restaurant, its flagship pizzeria concept. The newest location will be in the North-central area of Indianapolis on the highly populated and trafficked 86th Street corridor just west of Meridian Street. The location is projected to open during the third quarter of 2021.

Located in a heavily populated area with substantial light commercial activity, the eighth company-operated Craft Pizza & Pub restaurant will also be the company's first location inside the I-465 beltway and the first in the city of Indianapolis. According to Scott Mobley, president and CEO of Noble Roman's, "Our newest location will be situated in an ideal spot to serve multiple neighborhood-area markets as well as the substantial commercial activity along 86th Street, a major east/west traffic artery along the north side of Indianapolis. We are very excited about this newest Craft Pizza & Pub; this area is very well acquainted with Noble Roman's and will open with immediate brand awareness."

According to Mobley, the new location will be testing a slightly smaller footprint than previous locations, but will also feature an outside dining area as an added guest experience. This location will also maintain all the previous features of Craft Pizza & Pub, including built-in adaptability for a variety of service systems based on the current operating environment. Like other recent locations, it will also be designed to increase speed of production and to increase the efficiency of the company's novel "Pizza Valet" curbside carry-out service. The new location will occupy approximately 3,260 square feet and will include a beer and wine bar that seats ten as well as additional outdoor seating.

The first Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub opened on January 31, 2017 in Westfield, Indiana. The other company operated restaurants are in Whitestown, Fishers, Carmel, Brownsburg, Greenwood and McCordsville, Indiana with two more restaurants after this one planned for later this year. The company also has three franchised Craft Pizza & Pub locations operating in Lafayette, Evansville and Kokomo, Indiana.

The statements contained above in this press release concerning the Company's future revenues, profitability, financial resources, market demand and product development are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to the Company that are based on the beliefs of the management of the Company, as well as assumptions and estimates made by and information currently available to the Company's management. The Company's actual results in the future may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment, including, but not limited to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, competitive factors and pricing pressures, non-renewal of franchise agreements, shifts in market demand, the success of new franchise programs, including the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub format, the Company's ability to successfully operate an increased number of Company-owned restaurants, general economic conditions, changes in demand for the Company's products or franchises, the Company's ability to service its loans, the impact of franchise regulation, the success or failure of individual franchisees and changes in prices or supplies of food ingredients and labor and dependent on continued involvement of current management. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended.

