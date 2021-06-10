Puppy Dogs & Ice Cream Offers Innovative Direct to Consumer Approach to Publishing

PDIC has been described as a 'disruptor in an industry that is ripe for disruption'

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Puppy Dogs & Ice Cream (PDIC) is pleased to announce their innovative, direct to consumer approach for young readers.

For more information on PDIC, based in San Diego, California, and to check out their extensive catalog of children's books, please visit https://shop.puppydogsandicecream.com/.

When Jason Kutasi started the children's book publisher Puppy Dogs & Ice Cream in 2017, he thought his background in digital marketing might help him break into the book publishing market-but early results have exceeded his most ambitious expectations.

PDIC credits its rapid rise in sales to its nontraditional (for book publishers) business model-which relies on direct-to-consumer sales propelled by digital advertising. As a spokesperson noted, PDIC sold over 1.35 million books in 2020, (ranking 11th in the US in overall children's book sales in 2020) and expects sales of over 2 million units in 2021. Most importantly, they are loved by kids and adults alike, having received over 365,000 five-star ratings.

Secondly, PDIC was created to support small, independent authors, getting their books to as many children as possible across the US.

"We realized that running a direct to consumer business allows us to cut out a lot of middle men in the industry. This means better royalties for authors and better pricing for consumers," the spokesperson noted.

Puppy Dogs & Ice Cream's direct to consumer approach has disrupted the traditional publishing industry - a strategy which might seem to bypass bricks-and-mortar bookstores altogether, but Kutasi insists that it actually benefits bookstores.

"Our ads provide brand and product lift to the bookstores," he maintained. "People walk into a bookstore and recognize a title because they've seen the ads. And many people simply prefer to purchase in-store, rather than online. Our own experience and numerous marketing studies have supported this."

"There are so many important lessons in life that children can learn, and we're here to help," Kutasi noted, adding that the books that are available from PDIC are made with love, care, and the intent to instill lifelong values within their readers.

"Our books highlight topics such as Emotional Learning, Loss, Gratitude, and so much more. We strive to make meaningful and educational stories that will help your child grow into the best versions of themselves." Kutasi said, adding that everyone at PDIC is devoted to the company's mission of providing "Children's Books with a Purpose."

The Puppy Dogs & Ice Cream website is also extremely user-friendly; the books are divided into many categories including Story Books, Holiday, and Activity Books. Shoppers may also search by the age of the reader, best sellers, new releases and eBooks. PDIC's website is its most important sales channel, accounting for about 75% of revenue. Amazon represents 20% of sales, but PDIC doesn't currently advertise there.

About Puppy Dogs & Ice Cream:

They have a strong belief in supporting American businesses, and all of their books are printed in the US.

