Gamehost Inc.: Gamehost Announces Casino Reopenings

RED DEER, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Gamehost Inc. ('Gamehost', the 'Company') (TSX:GH) The parking lot is active this morning at the Company's Great Northern Casino which reopened to pent up demand today under Alberta's Open for Summer Plan. Casinos are included in Stage 2 of the provinces three-stage reopening plan allowing both slot and table play to one third of fire code capacity. Indoor dining and beverage services with maximum table sizes of six is also permitted.

The Company's Deerfoot Casino is slated to reopen June 18, 2021 and a re-opening of Boomtown Casino targeted for the end of June 2021. Re-openings at both the Deerfoot and Boomtown casinos are being delayed accommodating major expansion/renovations projects that began earlier in the year.

We are excited to be recalling team members and greeting customers again. COVID-19 guidelines for the safe operation of casinos developed and implemented for prior casino re-openings will be in place for the continued health and wellbeing of our staff and patrons. Our casinos have never been cleaner, and customers will appreciate the investment the Company has made in our properties during this extended period of closure.

Gamehost is a corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. The Company's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Operations of the Company include the Boomtown Casino in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites and Encore Suites hotels as well as a strip mall all located in Grande Prairie. The Company has a 91% controlling interest in Deerfoot Inn & Casino Inc. which operates the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in S.E. Calgary.

Gamehost common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GH. For more information, visit www.gamehost.ca. Complete disclosure of the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

