Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2021) - Locrian Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("Locrian") announced today that it has acquired (the "Acquisition") 832,750 Class A Trust Units from Joseph Mullin and 1,915,500 Class A Trust Units from Walter Coles (collectively, the "Sellers") in Chackmore Unit Trust (the "Trust") pursuant to securities purchase agreements entered into between Locrian and the Sellers on April 29, 2021 and April 30, 2021, respectively (collectively, the "Purchased Units"). The Purchased Units were acquired for an aggregate purchase price of $274.83 and were acquired at a price of $0.0001 per unit.

Prior to the Acquisition, Locrian held 500,000 units of the Trust. As a result of the Acquisition, Locrian now holds 3,248,250 (45.023%) Class A Trust Units in the Trust and Locrian acquired the Purchased Units for private investment purposes and may increase or decrease its beneficial ownership or control in the Trust as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the early warning report will appear with the Trust's documents on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.

For further information or to request a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

Locrian Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Attention: John-Paul Dau

(403) 796-3099

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities Laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87244