NexgenRx Inc.: NexgenRx Announces Annual Meeting Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / NEXGENRX INC. ("NexgenRx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders, which was held on Thursday, June 10, 2021. The Meeting was held, in part, to deliver the annual financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis of the Company, fix and appoint the directors of the Company, appoint the Company's auditors and approve the Company's Stock Option Plan, all as more particularly set out in the Management Information Circular that was delivered to shareholders in advance of the Meeting.

At the Meeting, all resolutions were passed by the shareholders of the Company. A total of 42,234,076 common shares were represented at the Meeting either in person or by proxy, representing approximately 60.046% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

Due to continuing public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and in order to comply with the measures imposed by the federal and provincial governments, shareholders were strongly encouraged not to attend the Meeting in person and to submit their proxies in accordance with the instructions provided in advance of the Meeting. A "listen only" dial-in phone number was provided for shareholders to listen to the proceedings; however the Company has been made aware that some shareholders had technical difficulties and were not able to listen to the proceedings. The Company has therefore posted a recording of the Meeting on its website, which can be accessed at the following link: http://en.nexgenrx.com/company/background. As the Meeting was properly constituted and a quorum was satisfied, the technical problems experienced by some shareholders had no bearing on the results of the Meeting, since the dial-in facility was for listening only (and was not set up to allow for either voting, nor discussion).

The Company also announces that Ms. Christa Plumley is stepping down from her role as Corporate Secretary of the Company. Tom Corcoran, Chairman of the Board of directors, commented "It has been a pleasure working with Christa and, on behalf of the Board, we express our sincere thanks to her for her 10 years of service as Corporate Secretary of the Company. Not only has she fulfilled her role in an exemplary fashion, but has often made significant contributions to board discussions." The role of Corporate Secretary will now be assumed by Mr. Paul Bolger of Tingle Merrett LLP. Mr. Bolger has served as the Company's corporate legal counsel since 2006, when the Company completed its IPO and listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

