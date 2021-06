San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2021) - Darmiyan is pleased to announce that the company's first product BrainSee has obtained from the FDA a breakthrough designation granted for innovative medical devices. (If you already knew about our milestone from the AI in Healthcare list of notable technology approvals or other buzz, sign up now to join our inner circle.)

Key Takeaways:

Through the breakthrough program FDA separately discerned BrainSee offers a distinct advantage over existing interventions in addressing and assessing debilitating or life-threatening diseases.

Darmiyan's BrainSee enterprise software offers a prognostic measurement re: Alzheimer's disease based on brain MRI and cognitive assessments after an aMCI diagnosis, which may be especially useful as you consider the opportunity offered by the newly approved Aduhelm.





Based in San Francisco, California, Darmiyan was incorporated in September 2016 and backed by Y-Combinator (YC) in Summer 2017. The Company has won numerous awards and recognitions including the TEDMED Hive Innovator in 2018, CABHI Innovation Award in 2019 and Fortune 40 Under 40 for healthcare in 2020 and in May 2021 an FDA Breakthrough designation for BrainSee. Darmiyan's most recent funding in 2020 was led by the global pharma giant Eisai with participation of YC and IT-Farm. Darmiyan's proprietary technology using brain MRI is patented in the US; patents are pending in Europe, Japan and China.

