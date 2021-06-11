GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data Issues Stock Options to Directors and Officers

TORONTO, ON & NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, announces that it has granted on June 09, 2021, subject to any necessary regulatory approvals, incentive stock options to purchase in aggregate 1,500,000 shares of its common stock to an Officer and Director of the Company. All options were granted under the company's stock option plan and all options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of CA$0.50 per share. They are subject to the company's customary vesting policy.

