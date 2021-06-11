Triller: Gente De Zona Live In Concert June 19th Miami LoanDepot Park

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Triller today announced that Super group Gente De Zona will Be performing June 19th in Miami Florida, at Triller's Fight Club Event.

Gente De Zona will be performing during the "festival window" which beings at 6:30PM. Tickets are available at trillerfightclub.com.

Gente De Zona combines reggaeton with the traditional sounds of mambo and son Cubano, the duo are hugely popular in Latin America, their tracks breaking a billion views on YouTube.

"This is a show not to be missed," said Nigel Lythgoe the producer and visionary of the event and producer and creative of American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance. "There will be something for everyone this will be an epic show that people will be talking about for years to come". Tickets for sale now starting at $50.



FITE, the world's premier streaming PPV platform for sports and entertainment recently acquired by TrillerNet, will handle worldwide live pay-per-view streaming distribution online for the June 19 event, and via FITE mobile and Smart TV apps, game controllers and all major OTT devices as well as power TrillerFightClub.com.

The PPV is now available for purchase at $49.99 (U.S. & Canada). Fans outside North America can check the FITE link at https://www.fite.tv/watch/teofimo-lopez-vs-george-kambosos/2p97b/ for international pricing.

**HOW TO WATCH THE June 19, 2021, TRILLER FIGHT CLUB PPV EVENT**

TV: Cable, satellite & telco PPV providers, including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, DirecTV, AT&T TV, Dish, Fios, and Optimum (U.S.), as well as Rogers, Bell, Shaw, Videotron, and Sasktel (Canada).

Worldwide Streaming: FITE.TV and all FITE mobile, Smart TV, game controller and OTT apps as well as the event microsite hub: TrillerFightClub.

In addition to being a co-owner, Snoop also provides strategic counsel to Triller Fight Club, helping to select fighters and musical acts for the show-stopping events. An entertainment expert who has successfully maneuvered through a range of projects in a variety of different fields, Snoop secured his spot as a fan favorite during Triller's first sporting event, Tyson vs. Jones.

About Triller

Triller is owned by TrillerNet, a first-of-its-kind company consolidating technology and content platforms to lead the move to Internet 3.0. TrillerNet pairs the culture of music with sports, fashion, entertainment and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology. TrillerNet-which owns the globally popular Triller app used by musicians, celebrities, athletes, and overall culture setters-has more than 300 million users worldwide. The Triller app-unlike other popular short-video apps it is often compared to, encourages its users to post the content created on the app across other social media platforms and websites. The app uses proprietary AI and Machine Learning technology which is uniquely tied to the content rather than the user. By tracking the content, Triller empowers its tastemakers and users to push their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks reaching hundreds of millions of additional users. Data and insights gleaned from the Triller network, its creators, artists and users (from the app and off network) are used to program longer-form content, connect users across the web with the content, and provide unprecedented opportunities for engagement and monetization. TrillerNet has developed highly successful campaigns that begin with the app and continue throughout the entire content and technology ecosystem with some of the biggest brands in the world, including Pepsi, McDonalds, Weedmaps, DraftKings, L'Oreal, and many others. TrillerNetoffers brands a unique content and technology solution, including direct deals with the influencers and celebrities. This branded content journey starts with short-form video and can easily expand into valuable long-form content distributed through the Triller Network, such as live-event boxing and music PPVs, fashion shows, and episodic reality content on TrillerTV. Some of the more than 65 original half-hour TrillerTV shows include The D'Amelios Family's 'Ask a DAM Question,' Jennifer Lopez In The Morning, Jake Paul: Staying On Top, 2 Chainz Let's Do It, DJ Khaled's Spreading Love, Hype House's Thomas Petrou's Coffee Talks, Josh Richards' Josh Pong, Ur Lov'd: the Noah Beck Show, Fat Joe's Masterclass, The Perez Hilton Show, and Violet Benson's Too Tired To Be Crazy, among others. TrillerNet additionally owns Verzuz, the massive live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, and Triller Fight Club (www.TrillerFightClub.com), which launched last year with the highly successful Tyson-Jones Fight which shattered digital PPV records. Other holdings include leading AI-powered customer engagement platform Amplify.ai, and FITE, the premier live event and PPV, AVOD, SVOD streaming platform.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chris Day (Triller)

cday@triller.co

About FITE:

FITE is the premier global platform for live sports and entertainment offering many of the industry's marquee PPV events and SVOD packages with over 4.4MM registered users. FITE is available worldwide through its iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, Amazon Fire TV and Huawei apps. In addition, FITE supports Samsung, LG, Cox Contour, Vizio SmartCast, Foxxum, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX, ZEASN, Netrange, Vidaa/Hisense, VEWD, Netgem TV, Virgin Media, Comcast's Xfinity 1 and Xfinity Flex as well as 7,000 models of Smart TVs. Available online at www.FITE.tv. Follow FITE on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. If it Happens, it's on FITE.

About LoanDepot Park:

LoanDepot park is a state-of-the-art retractable roof ballpark located in the heart of Miami. Built in 2012 and located fewer than two miles from downtown Miami, LoanDepot park's uniqueness and attractiveness, including unobstructed views of Miami's skyline made possible by six operable glass panels, have made the venue a go-to destination for world-class entertainment, hosting a variety of sporting events as well as many business and entertainment events.

About TrillerNet:

