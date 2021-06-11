Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Members Global WholeHealth Partners, Velox Insurance, and US Air Purifiers That Have Improved Their Online Presence With Findit Online Marketing Services

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform that provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: Global WholeHealth Partners, Velox Insurance, and US Air Purifiers.

In today's release, Findit will be highlighting three featured members that utilize Findit marketing campaigns. Each of these members on Findit has a recurring monthly marketing campaign with Findit that helps improve their overall web presence through search and social media. Findit offers a full suite of marketing services to each of these clients, from content creation to social sharing to video production and more to heighten their overall online presence, aiding them in reaching the audience that is looking for them throughout the web.

Our first featured member is Global WholeHealth Partners. Global WholeHealth Partners is the leading provider of medical grade PPE supplies including thermometers, gloves and masks as well as rapid COVID-19 diagnostic testing kits. Thanks to their partnerships with key players in the industry, they are able to source these in demand products in large quantities. GWHP has made available for wholesale purchase their rapid COVID-19 diagnostic testing kits and PPE supplies at competitive price points. Findit provides Global Wholehealth Partners with content creation through Findit. The content created provides visitors with an insight into the full range of products Global Wholehealth Partners provides to businesses, sales reps and consumers. Get in touch with Global WholeHealth Partners today by calling 877-568-4947.

Follow Global WholeHealth Partners on Findit

findit.com/covid-19-diagnostic-tests

findit.com/ppe-mask-gloves-thermometers

Our second featured member on Findit is Velox Insurance. Since 2003, they have been serving communities around Atlanta, GA with affordable insurance. Velox Insurance, Inc was established with the goal of providing competitive rates and superior customer service to meet insurance needs of their customers in the Southeast. Their commitment to excellence in providing affordable coverage and value to their customers has propelled their growth to 9 states and 40 locations throughout Georgia and Florida. Velox strives to provide reliable, fast service and to obtain the best coverage at the lowest price for your vehicle, property and business insurance needs. They are able to accomplish these goals by partnering with dozens of major insurance companies, which allows us them to select the appropriate coverage at the best rate in just a short few steps. Customers can visit their online platform to get a quote and purchase immediate coverage online in a matter of minutes. This platform has allowed them to expand to Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Check rates online and compare insurance quotes with Velox to find the best insurance for your home or vehicle.

Follow Velox Insurance on Findit



findit.com/best-car-insurance-quotes

Our third featured member is US Air Purifiers. US Air Purifiers LLC is a USA based small business that is family owned by a female (WOSB) and a disabled, retired veteran. Their 5 Star Customer Rating and A+ BBB review among other certificates originate from their basic business philosophy, the backbone of their company: 'Treat each and every customer the way we want to be treated'. They have a wide range of residential and commercial air purifiers to meet your air cleaning needs. From air purifiers that purify the air in a single room to the entire home, customers can shop by brand, size, filter type, use, and price. They also have a great selection of silent air purifiers for living spaces, bedrooms, nurseries and home offices. Customers who need assistance with selecting the right purifier for their needs can call US Air Purifiers at 888-231-1463.

Follow US Air Purifiers on Findit

findit.com/airpurifiers

Claim your Name on Findit today with a Findit URL. Findit URLs are $9.95 per month, and each name only exists once on Findit. There is no limit to the number of URLs that you can have, and URLs that are not renewed on a monthly basis do have the ability to be claimed by other people or businesses.

Some of the videos embedded in this release were produced by Findit as part of the marketing campaigns provided to these companies.

Findit also welcomes individuals who are looking to post the content that they want seen and shared without censorship. Findit does not have algorithms in place that controls which posts show up and which posts do not and does not censor content unless it is of pornographic or terroristic nature or inciting violence.

Want to be a featured member on Findit? Get in touch with us at 404-443-3224 or email clark@findit.com.

Download the Findit App today and let the world see what you have to say and share with them.

Google

Apple

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/651287/Findit-Features-Members-Global-WholeHealth-Partners-Velox-Insurance-and-US-Air-Purifiers-That-Have-Improved-Their-Online-Presence-With-Findit-Online-Marketing-Services