Freitag, 11.06.2021
Aktuelles Research: George prophezeit 266%, Helmut denkt an 426%, aber es könnten auch 17.000% werden
WKN: A0RDR9 ISIN: CA9895892052 Ticker-Symbol: ZCT1 
09.06.21
15:32 Uhr
11.06.2021 | 03:32
Zimtu Capital Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC) (FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,010,000 stock options to its directors, officers, employees, and consultants for the purchase of up to 2,010,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to its Stock Option Plan. Each option is exercisable for a period of 5 years at a price of $0.225 per common share.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit https://www.zimtu.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"David Hodge"
David Hodge
President & Director
Phone: 604.681.1568

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Zimtu Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651376/Zimtu-Capital-Corp-Announces-Grant-of-Stock-Options

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
