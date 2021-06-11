A recent fire at an Amazon warehouse, with an estimated $500,000 in damages, has been linked to an issue with a rooftop solar system, according to Susquehanna Hose Co.From pv magazine USA The cause of a fire on the roof of an Amazon Warehouse in Perryville, Maryland, has been deemed to be an issue with a rooftop solar system, according to Susquehanna Hose Co. The State Fire Marshall has ruled the fire as accidental. No one was injured in the incident. The fire, which caused an estimated $500,000 in damages, is the second such rooftop solar system fire to occur at an Amazon facility in as many ...

