Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht weitere spektakuläre Forschungsergebnisse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A140P3 ISIN: DK0060655629 Ticker-Symbol: 29K 
Frankfurt
11.06.21
08:09 Uhr
48,180 Euro
-0,080
-0,17 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DFDS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DFDS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,18049,56010:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.06.2021 | 08:29
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DFDS A/S: DFDS: MAY VOLUME REPORT: FREIGHT UP 31% FOLLOWING LOCKDOWNS IN 2020

INVESTOR NEWS NO. 22/2021

DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide additional insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS' European route network.

DFDS ferryvolumes
May LTM*
Freight20202021Change 2019-202020-21Change
Lane metres, '0002,7823,65031.2% 39,54043,1259.1%
Passenger20202021Change 2019-202020-21Change
Passengers, '0004835-27.3% 4,122989-76.0%
*Last twelve months

Ferry - freight: Total volumes in May 2021 were 31.2% above 2020. Net adjustments for structural route changes reduced growth 3.2 ppt to 28.0%.

The extraordinary volume growth in May 2021 vs 2020 reflected a recovery from the significant volume reductions in May 2020 caused by Covid-19 related lockdowns. Volumes in May 2021 were 7.4% above May 2019 adjusted for structural route changes.

Volumes were above May 2019 in each of the four business units mainly carrying freight, i.e. North Sea, Baltic Sea, Channel and Mediterranean. Trading between the EU and the UK continued to be robust.

Ferry - passenger: The total number of passengers in May 2021 was 27.3% below 2020 reflecting the continued tight travel restrictions.

DFDS' ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click hereto see a map of the entire network.

The June volume report is expected to be published on 12 July 2021.

Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications +45 31 40 34 46

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • UK_OMX_NO_22_11_06_2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2d0b8921-01a6-4fb2-8919-a1d042511aaf)

DFDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.