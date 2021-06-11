DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Directorate

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Directorate 11-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 June 2021 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC Directorate Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC ("Fuller's" or "the Company"), the premium pubs and hotels business, is pleased to announce the appointment of Neil Smith as Finance Director. He will join the Company at a date to be confirmed, but no later than 1 December 2021. Neil will also be appointed to the Board as of the same date and the Board will update shareholders accordingly. Neil is currently Chief Financial Officer of Domino's Pizza Group PLC ("Domino's"). He is a highly regarded finance leader with over a decade's experience as a FTSE 250 Chief Financial Officer and comes with a wealth of experience in the pub sector having spent nine years as Chief Financial Officer of Ei Group plc (formerly Enterprise Inns plc), prior to joining Domino's. Neil qualified as a chartered accountant with PWC and has also held senior financial roles in the retail and telecoms sectors with consumer-facing companies including Compass Group plc, Virgin Media, Telewest Global Inc. and Somerfield plc. Neil is a strategic thinker and his breadth of experience covers areas including investor relations, corporate finance, treasury and strategic transformation in both testing and buoyant economic environments. In addition, he has a strong track record of building successful teams both within finance and in collaboration with other areas of the business. Neil said: "I am looking forward to joining the Fuller's team - it is a business I have long respected and admired. I am passionate about pubs and welcome the opportunity to bring my experience to bear with this great Company and play my part in the continued development of this iconic business and its future success." Chairman, Michael Turner, said: "I am delighted to welcome Neil to our Company. He brings a wealth of experience, together with valuable industry expertise, and has a very good financial track record. Neil shares our values, will fit well with our culture, and will help our leadership team grow the business as our country emerges from the pandemic. He will be a great asset to Fuller's, and our Board looks forward to working closely with him in the future." No other information is required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13R in relation to Neil Smith's appointment as Finance Director of the Company. For further information please contact: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Simon Emeny, Chief Executive 020 8996 2000 Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager 020 8996 2198 Instinctif Partners Justine Warren 020 7457 2010 Notes to Editors: Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is the premium pubs and hotels business that is famous for beautiful and inviting pubs with delicious fresh food, a vibrant and interesting range of drinks, and engaging service from passionate people. Fuller's has 211 managed businesses, with 1,028 boutique bedrooms, and 175 Tenanted Inns. The estate is predominately located in the South of England (44% of sites are within the M25) and stretches from our City of London heartland to the Jurassic Coast via the New Forest. Our Managed Pubs and Hotels include 15 iconic Ale & Pie pubs, seven stunning hotels in the Cotswolds, and Bel & The Dragon - six exquisite country inns located in the Home Counties. In summary, Fuller's is the home of great pubs, outstanding hospitality and passionate people, where everyone is welcome and leaves that little bit happier than they arrived.

