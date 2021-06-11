An Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) report says that the sale of power in the futures market will benefit renewable energy developers and distribution companies alike.From pv magazine India The introduction of derivatives in India's short-term power market will make it easier for renewable project developers to enter into offtake arrangements with state-owned distribution companies (discoms), according to a new briefing note from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA). "The launch of new financial instruments will enable developers to hedge ...

