Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht weitere spektakuläre Forschungsergebnisse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
11.06.2021 | 08:41
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Sdiptech to the Main Market

Stockholm, June 11, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Sdiptech AB's shares (short name SDIP B) commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm
Main Market. The company belongs to the Industrials sector. Sdiptech is the
79th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. 

Sdiptech is an infrastructure technology group providing specialized
technology, solutions, and services to the expanding and more advanced
infrastructures of modern society. As consumption levels continue to rise,
infrastructure systems are operating close to peak utilization, and increasing
demands for sustainable solutions accelerate this process. Sdiptech's ambition
is to take an active role in this transformation by acquiring and developing
technology companies that offer solutions to critical needs in the
infrastructure sector. The company has been traded on Nasdaq First North
Premier since 2017. 

"I am proud of the journey that Sdiptech has made in recent years," Jakob Holm,
CEO of Sdiptech. "The transition to Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market is an
important milestone that will further strengthen Sdiptech's brand and support
us in our continued growth journey. I want to thank everyone who has
participated in the work, and I look forward to further expanding and
strengthening our group." 

"We are happy to welcome Sdiptech to the Nasdaq Main Market," said Adam
Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "They have displayed a
never-ending pace of technical development which have made them to stay
relevant to their sector. Sdiptech's devotion to sustainability, safety and
efficiency have proved to be beneficial for their growth. We look forward to
follow their journey as a Main Market listed company." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.