Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Sdiptech to the Main Market

Stockholm, June 11, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Sdiptech AB's shares (short name SDIP B) commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Industrials sector. Sdiptech is the 79th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Sdiptech is an infrastructure technology group providing specialized technology, solutions, and services to the expanding and more advanced infrastructures of modern society. As consumption levels continue to rise, infrastructure systems are operating close to peak utilization, and increasing demands for sustainable solutions accelerate this process. Sdiptech's ambition is to take an active role in this transformation by acquiring and developing technology companies that offer solutions to critical needs in the infrastructure sector. The company has been traded on Nasdaq First North Premier since 2017. "I am proud of the journey that Sdiptech has made in recent years," Jakob Holm, CEO of Sdiptech. "The transition to Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market is an important milestone that will further strengthen Sdiptech's brand and support us in our continued growth journey. I want to thank everyone who has participated in the work, and I look forward to further expanding and strengthening our group." "We are happy to welcome Sdiptech to the Nasdaq Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "They have displayed a never-ending pace of technical development which have made them to stay relevant to their sector. Sdiptech's devotion to sustainability, safety and efficiency have proved to be beneficial for their growth. We look forward to follow their journey as a Main Market listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm