Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Toivo Group to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

June 11, 2021, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Toivo Group Oyj shares (short name: TOIVO) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Real Estate sector. Toivo Group is the 78th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021, and it represents the ninth listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. The listing of Toivo Group represents the 50th listing in the history of Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Toivo, established in 2015, is a Finnish real estate house, whose business comprises project development and long-term property ownership. The company's business model is unique because Toivo's business combines the whole value chain of real estate business all the way from real estate development to holding, managing and renting the property. Toivo's own team takes care of the property throughout its whole lifecycle all the way from raw land to rental agreement negotiations and property maintenance. By so doing Toivo creates additional value for its customers, shareholders and stakeholders. For more information "We are very happy and grateful for the confidence expressed for Toivo by retail and anchor investors and other institutions as well as our own personnel. Our initial public offering was an excellent success. As the CEO, I am extremely happy that our employees subscribed Toivo's shares in the personnel issue with an average of about 50,000 euros. As a team, we strongly believe that ordinary Finnish people need reasonably priced and inviting homes with good locations. We want to give them a better, more human and more customer-oriented resident experience. I welcome the new shareholders as our new business partners!", says CEO Markus Myllymäki of Toivo Group. "We welcome Toivo Group to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and congratulate them on the successful completion of the IPO," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We are pleased to have a company representing Real Estate sector to enter our First North market after a break. We look forward to follow their journey as a listed company." Toivo Group Oyj has appointed Danske Bank A/S, Finnish branch, as its Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. MEDIA CONTACT: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com