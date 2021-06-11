Anzeige
Freitag, 11.06.2021
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht weitere spektakuläre Forschungsergebnisse
11.06.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Toivo Group to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

June 11, 2021, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Toivo
Group Oyj shares (short name: TOIVO) commence today on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Real Estate sector. Toivo Group
is the 78th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in
2021, and it represents the ninth listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. The
listing of Toivo Group represents the 50th listing in the history of Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Finland. 

Toivo, established in 2015, is a Finnish real estate house, whose business
comprises project development and long-term property ownership. The company's
business model is unique because Toivo's business combines the whole value
chain of real estate business all the way from real estate development to
holding, managing and renting the property. Toivo's own team takes care of the
property throughout its whole lifecycle all the way from raw land to rental
agreement negotiations and property maintenance. By so doing Toivo creates
additional value for its customers, shareholders and stakeholders. For more
information 

 "We are very happy and grateful for the confidence expressed for Toivo by
retail and anchor investors and other institutions as well as our own
personnel. Our initial public offering was an excellent success. As the CEO, I
am extremely happy that our employees subscribed Toivo's shares in the
personnel issue with an average of about 50,000 euros. As a team, we strongly
believe that ordinary Finnish people need reasonably priced and inviting homes
with good locations. We want to give them a better, more human and more
customer-oriented resident experience. I welcome the new shareholders as our
new business partners!", says CEO Markus Myllymäki of Toivo Group. 

"We welcome Toivo Group to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and
congratulate them on the successful completion of the IPO," said Henrik Husman,
President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We are pleased to have a company representing
Real Estate sector to enter our First North market after a break. We look
forward to follow their journey as a listed company." 

Toivo Group Oyj has appointed Danske Bank A/S, Finnish branch, as its Certified
Adviser. 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 


About Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined
by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not
have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First
North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the
legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the
Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on
the main market. 

The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to
further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for
a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a
conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards
than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker
Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq
Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB
and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by
Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq
Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq
Vilnius 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
