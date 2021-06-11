Mainor Ülemiste New Bonds Listed on Nasdaq Baltic Bond List

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, June 11, 2021 Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that new unsecured bonds issued by Mainor Ülemiste (short name: MAYB047526FA) were listed on the Baltic First North Market by Nasdaq Tallinn as of today, June 11, 2021. The size of Mainor Ülemiste's bond issue is EUR 5 million. The nominal value of one bond is EUR 100, and the bonds carry a coupon rate of 4.75% with interest paid twice a year. The bonds mature on June 10, 2026. The listing follows the private placement of the bonds in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The offering was 1.2 times oversubscribed. The offering was the first tranche of Mainor Ülemiste's unsecured bond programme. The proceeds will be used for the development of new projects in Ülemiste City campus in Tallinn, Estonia. The company has decided to issue the bonds in several tranches dependent on the capital needs. Mainor Ülemiste is a subsidiary of Mainor AS, whose main activity is the development of Ülemiste City, the largest business campus in the Baltics. 150,000 square meters of rentable office space has been built on 36 hectares, which is home to nearly 500 companies and where more than 13,000 people work, study and live. Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com Additional information: Ott Raidla Nasdaq Tallinn Head of Marketing & Communications +372 5552 4824 ott.raidla@nasdaq.com