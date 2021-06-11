Anzeige
Freitag, 11.06.2021
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht weitere spektakuläre Forschungsergebnisse
GlobeNewswire
11.06.2021 | 09:05
Mainor Ülemiste New Bonds Listed on Nasdaq Baltic Bond List

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, June 11, 2021

Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that new unsecured bonds issued by Mainor Ülemiste
(short name: MAYB047526FA) were listed on the Baltic First North Market by
Nasdaq Tallinn as of today, June 11, 2021. 

The size of Mainor Ülemiste's bond issue is EUR 5 million. The nominal value of
one bond is EUR 100, and the bonds carry a coupon rate of 4.75% with interest
paid twice a year. The bonds mature on June 10, 2026. The listing follows the
private placement of the bonds in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The offering
was 1.2 times oversubscribed. 

The offering was the first tranche of Mainor Ülemiste's unsecured bond
programme. The proceeds will be used for the development of new projects in
Ülemiste City campus in Tallinn, Estonia. The company has decided to issue the
bonds in several tranches dependent on the capital needs. 

Mainor Ülemiste is a subsidiary of Mainor AS, whose main activity is the
development of Ülemiste City, the largest business campus in the Baltics.
150,000 square meters of rentable office space has been built on 36 hectares,
which is home to nearly 500 companies and where more than 13,000 people work,
study and live. 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com 



Additional information:
Ott Raidla
Nasdaq Tallinn
Head of Marketing & Communications
+372 5552 4824
ott.raidla@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
