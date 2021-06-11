The project is expected to have a capacity of up to 50 MW and is set to be commissioned in 2023.Netherlands' Central Government Real Estate Agency (Rijksvastgoedbedrijf - RVB) has approved the construction of a utility-scale solar power plant on a 40-hectare surface at the Windpark Krammer, a 102 MW wind power complex located at the Philipsdam in Krammersluizen, in the Dutch region of Zeeland. The dam separates the Krammer and Volkerak lakes from the Oosterschelde. Energy cooperatives Zeeuwind and Deltawind are developing the plant, the first of 10 renewable energy projects to be built on government ...

