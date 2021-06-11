Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Elos Medtech AB ges observationsstatus / Elos Medtech AB receives observation status (121/21)

Idag, den 11 juni 2021, offentliggjorde TA Associates genom EM Intressenter AB ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Elos Medtech AB. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan ett bolag ges observationsstatus om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Elos Medtech AB (ELOS B, ISIN-kod SE0000120776, orderboks-ID 947) ska ges observationsstatus. Today, June 11, 2021, TA Associates through EM Intressenter AB disclosed a public takeover bid to the shareholders in Elos Medtech AB. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover bid. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Elos Medtech AB (ELOS B, ISIN code SE0000120776, order book ID 947) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.