Freitag, 11.06.2021
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht weitere spektakuläre Forschungsergebnisse
WKN: 893840 ISIN: SE0000120776 
Frankfurt
11.06.21
08:01 Uhr
20,200 Euro
+0,450
+2,28 %
11.06.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Elos Medtech AB ges observationsstatus / Elos Medtech AB receives observation status (121/21)

Idag, den 11 juni 2021, offentliggjorde TA Associates genom EM Intressenter AB
ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Elos Medtech AB. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan ett bolag ges observationsstatus om
bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i
Elos Medtech AB (ELOS B, ISIN-kod SE0000120776, orderboks-ID 947) ska ges
observationsstatus. 

Today, June 11, 2021, TA Associates through EM Intressenter AB disclosed a
public takeover bid to the shareholders in Elos Medtech AB. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company may be given
observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover bid. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Elos Medtech AB (ELOS B, ISIN code SE0000120776, order book ID 947) shall be
given observation status. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta
Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
