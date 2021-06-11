OSIRIUM TECHNOLOGIES

Osirium reported revenue growth of 22.5% for FY20 and, as a result of cost-control measures taken to manage the business during the pandemic, reduced the EBITDA loss from £2.15m in FY19 to £1.36m in FY20. Bookings declined 14% y-o-y, although the company achieved record intake in Q120 and Q420 and has seen positive momentum so far this year, particularly in the healthcare sector. We have revised our forecasts to reflect lower operating costs and the recent fund raise.

