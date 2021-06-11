The Expo 2020 Dubai joined Hands with Terminus Group at the Pujiang Innovation Forum, a showcase of Cutting-Edge Innovative Technologies

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / The Expo 2020 Dubai and its Official Premier Partner Terminus Group participated in the Pujiang Innovation Forum, a prestigious event under the slogan of 'Innovation, for a better life", co-sponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People's Republic of China and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government. Wang Zhigang, Minister of Science and Technology of China, Li Qiang, Secretary of Shanghai Municipal Committee, and Gong Zheng, Mayor of Shanghai, all attended the Forum and met with the guests from the country of honour: HE Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, the UAE Ambassador in China, HE Rashed Alqemzi, Consul General of the UAE in Shanghai and their colleagues. The meeting was held to discuss the work progress on the Expo 2020 Dubai and the arrangement of the upcoming six-months-long grand event.

Li Qiang, Secretary of Shanghai Municipal Party Committee (middle), Wang Zhigang, Minister of Science and Technology (right), and Gong Zheng, Mayor of Shanghai attended the forum, meeting with HE Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador in China (left), HE Rashed Alqemzi, UAE Consul General in Shanghai, and their colleagues

China and the UAE have long enjoyed a friendly and stable relationship, and the Pujiang Innovation Forum reinforced the bond between the two countries. Mohammed Al Hashmi, Chief Technology Officer of Expo 2020 Dubai, delivered a speech at the meeting. He said: 'At present, all countries should move forward hand in hand and commit to future development. The Pujiang Innovation Forum is an excellent opportunity for us to reiterate our commitment to Expo 2020 Dubai. We will work together with more than 190 countries including China to show everyone the innovative achievements from all across the world.'

HE Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, the UAE Ambassador to China (left) and Gong Zheng, Mayor of Shanghai (right) exchanging their ideas

"Diplomatic and trade relations between China and the UAE continue to flourish. The events such as the Expo world-class forum contribute to strengthening those ties. The Expo 2020 Dubai is themed as 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future', and will help to nurture a fruitful new chapter of our friendship."

Mohammed Al Hashmi, Chief Technology Officer of Expo 2020 Dubai, delivering a speech

China will be an essential part of the Expo 2020 Dubai. In addition, the huge success of the 2010 Expo in Shanghai has also served as an excellent example. Dubai will draw inspiration and experience from it and devote itself to creating the brilliance of its own at Expo this year. Terminus Group, the Chinese tech company, thriving in leading technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics, was approved as the Official Robotics Partner by the Expo 2020 Dubai. Terminus Group will provide more than 150 programmable robots based on AI CITY facilities to interact with visitors to enhance their experiences, and support the UAE's strategy of becoming a pioneer in AI technology.

Victor Ai, Founder and CEO of Terminus Group said: 'We are very pleased to see Terminus Group robots at the Pujiang Innovation Forum as a member of the UAE's exhibition area. They are showing the world the charm of cutting-edge technologies, the power of which will be fully displayed at the Expo Dubai 2020. As one of the Official Premier Partners of the Expo, we will provide multi-service robots that are designed for AI CITY, hoping to further enhance the interaction and experience for the visitors of the Expo by deploying more intelligent devices and robots. After the Expo Dubai 2020, we will continue to contribute to transforming the Expo site into the "Future Special Park" in District 2020, and redefine the concept of a future city with cutting-edge technologies such as robotics and artificial intelligence.

From Shanghai to Dubai, we have witnessed the world's top event passing on among different prime civilizations. As an important hub for the Belt and Road Initiative, the UAE is becoming an increasingly important destination for Chinese tech companies while expanding overseas. We believe that the Expo Dubai 2020 will facilitate the knowledge and experience exchange between China and the UAE in the tech field, and an increasing number of Chinese companies will be able to ride the wave created by this opportunity and involve in further exchanges and discussions with their counterparts from all over the world, opening up a wider window for all parties in the future."

The China Pavilion will be located in the 'Opportunity' Zone, covering an area of more than 4,600 square meters. It will be one of the largest pavilions at the Expo 2020 Dubai, and it is expected to be one of the most visited ones. Its design is inspired by Chinese lanterns and pays tribute to Chinese inventions in the field of technology. Paper, compass, and gunpowder among other great fruits of innovative thinking which made a profound impact on the world's history. With carefully chosen decorative elements, China aims to combine its tradition with advanced modern technology, which symbolizes hope and a bright future. The China Pavilion will also highlight Chinese achievements in IT, general technology, and transportation. The design of the pavilion also resonates with the "Belt and Road Initiative" that China has been actively engaged in.

This is the first time for the Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region. The Expo 2020 Dubai will be officially open from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. Visitors from all over the world are welcome to enter the new world and discover a number of life-changing innovations together. The event will offer a six-month celebration of creativity, innovative thinking, and progress mankind has made over the past decades.

