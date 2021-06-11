Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of ordinary shares in Aros Bostadsutveckling AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (297/21)

On request of Aros Bostadsutveckling AB, company registration number 556699-1088, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's ordinary shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with effect from June 16, 2021. The decision is conditional upon that Aros Bostadsutveckling AB meets the liquidity requirements for the ordinary shares. Short Name: AROS ------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0010547786 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 228202 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of ordinary shares to be listed: 38,540,633 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: SSME ------------------------------------------------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 16 up and including June 17, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 16 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.