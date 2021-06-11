Anzeige
Freitag, 11.06.2021
GlobeNewswire
11.06.2021 | 11:29
Economic & Statistical Research: Monthly Report - Equity Trading by Company and Instrument May 2021

Share turnover for the month (incl. the past 12-month) and market cap end of
month, by company. 


Turnover per day, volume and number of trades
The number of days, in percent, the stock has been traded the actual month.
Spread in percent
Liquidity group (A,B and C)

This report will give an overview of trading in Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen
and Iceland.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1001891
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.