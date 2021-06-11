Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Miton Global Opportunities plc

(the "Company")

LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20



Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

11 June 2021

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis; and

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on 30 April 2021, which was announced on 3 May 2021, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its annual results for the year ended 30 April 2021.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its annual results for the year ended 30 April 2021, expected to be on or around 19 July 2021.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Kerstin Rucht

Frostrow Capital LLP

0203 709 8732