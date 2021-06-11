Rogue Baron Plc - Director Appointment

For Immediate Release

11 June 2021

ROGUE BARON PLC

("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")

Director Appointment

Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ), a leading company in the premium spirit sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jon Smith OBE as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Jon Smith (sometimes known as Jonathan Andrew Smith) founded the business carried on by First Artist Corporation in 1986 and has overseen the remodelling of the company since its flotation in 2001 as a football agency to its recent current status as a multi-functional, multi-national entertainment, financial, event and sporting group. He presided over the recent major equity purchase by Pivot Entertainment LLC, New York.

He previously owned a successful record production company, which was largely credited, amongst other things, to have been the prime creator of Northern soul in the UK pop market during the 1970's. He sold this company to a US conglomerate in 1981 followed by the equally successful sale of his real estate company.

He is responsible for staging many of Britain's biggest sporting events, including the UK visits of major US sporting bodies, being NFL American Football, NBA Basketball and NHL Ice Hockey. Jon was also Chief Executive of The London Monarchs during their inaugural World Bowl winning season at Wembley. He is one of the recognised spokespersons for the UK sports industry and has raised over £50 million in various forms for sport in the UK over the last few years. Jon is one of only a handful of individuals holding a football agency licence who is also licenced to stage global events under the auspices of FIFA worldwide.

In the early 1990's, Jon hosted and promoted the Mikhail Gorbachev UK Lecture Tour. Jon was also the agent to the England Football Team, Cricket Team and Welsh Rugby team during the late 80s / 90s. A keen sportsman himself having represented GB as a junior 100 yard athlete in the late 1960's.

Jon is a fellow of The Institute of Directors. He also is a patron of the British Stammering Association and founder and trustee of the Lee Smith Foundation.

Jon became one of only 180 people to complete a marathon at the North Pole in April 2011.

Ryan Dolder, CEO of Rogue Baron commented:

"It's exciting, and an honour, to have Jon, and the resume he brings, as part of Rogue Baron. Our goal as a Company is to continue to build a team that gives Rogue Baron, and its Brands, the greatest chance for success. Having Jon, with his experience, knowledge, and network, on board is another step towards achieving that goal for the Company and our Shareholders."

Further information on Jon Smith OBE (born 20 September 1952):

Current Directorships Previous Directorships Infinity Creative Media Ltd

The Fans Sports Agency

Lee Smith Foundation

First Artist Mission Limited British Taekwondo

Jon Smith OBE is currently a director of First Artist Mission Limited that was placed in voluntary liquidation in November 2019. There was no shortfall outstanding to creditors.

Except as set out above, there is no further information regarding Jon Smith, that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

Jon Smith holds no ordinary shares of the Company. Jon has been awarded options over 3% of the issued share capital of the Company, at a strike price of 7p per share which vest immediately and expire in five years.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

The Company

Ryan Dolder

rdolder@roguebaron.com

AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

AQSE Corporate Broker:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0936