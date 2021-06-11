Anzeige
Freitag, 11.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
11.06.2021 | 12:28
CGTN: Former French PM sees more 'innovation' in China's future from Xi's book

BEIJING, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin spoke about the book "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" He said that although many Europeans believe that ancient civilizations often lack new ideas, China, as both an ancient and modern civilization, has new ideas about the future. He believes that the promotion of "planetization" based on the Paris Consensus will help China and the U.S. reduce differences.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-05-18/Former-French-PM-sees-more-innovation-from-Xi-s-book-10mEZdBu6K4/index.html

CGTN: Former French PM sees more 'innovation' in China's future from Xi's book

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qoTpLewE-mA
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1531430/image.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
