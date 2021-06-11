Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Hexicon AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (299/21)

Listing of Hexicon AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Hexicon AB (publ), company registration number 556795-9894, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Hexicon AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden, and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be June 18, 2021. As per today's date the company has a total of 262 533 479 shares. Shares Short name: HEXI ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 377 533 479 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0004898799 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 225967 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556795-9894 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------ 60 Energy ------------ 6010 Energy ------------ When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 18, 2021, up to and including June 21, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 9 and page 21 in the Swedish prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.