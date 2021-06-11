The government of the archipelago is tendering the deployment of two big batteries, with capacities of 24 MW/24 MWh and 16 MW/16 MWh, respectively, to store renewable energy for 22 islands.The Maldives" Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Technology has launched the pre-qualification phase of a tender for the deployment of two large-scale storage systems with a combined capacity of 40 MW/40 MWh across 22 islands. One of the two projects, with a planned capacity of 24 MW/24 MWh, is expected to provide power to the following locations: S. Hithadhoo, S. Hulhudhoo-Meedhoo, Gn. Fuvahmulah, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...