Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht weitere spektakuläre Forschungsergebnisse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JK6B ISIN: FI4000301585 Ticker-Symbol: 42U 
Frankfurt
11.06.21
09:16 Uhr
10,400 Euro
-0,350
-3,26 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENERSENSE INTERNATIONAL OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENERSENSE INTERNATIONAL OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
11.06.2021 | 12:41
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: ENERSENSE INTERNATIONAL PLC: MOVE FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND TO THE OFFICIAL LIST

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 11 JUNE 2021   SHARES

ENERSENSE INTERNATIONAL PLC: MOVE FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND
TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

At the request of Enersense International Plc, the company's shares will be
removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. As from 
June 14, 2021 the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki's Official List.

An exchange notice about the listing on Nasdaq Helsinki's Official List was
sent separately. 

The last trading day on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland is June 11,
2021. 

Identifiers:

Trading code: ESENSE
ISIN-code: FI4000301585
Orderbook id: 153716


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
ENERSENSE INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.