Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: ENERSENSE INTERNATIONAL PLC: MOVE FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND TO THE OFFICIAL LIST

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 11 JUNE 2021 SHARES ENERSENSE INTERNATIONAL PLC: MOVE FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND TO THE OFFICIAL LIST At the request of Enersense International Plc, the company's shares will be removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. As from June 14, 2021 the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki's Official List. An exchange notice about the listing on Nasdaq Helsinki's Official List was sent separately. The last trading day on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland is June 11, 2021. Identifiers: Trading code: ESENSE ISIN-code: FI4000301585 Orderbook id: 153716 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260