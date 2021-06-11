Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht weitere spektakuläre Forschungsergebnisse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JK6B ISIN: FI4000301585 Ticker-Symbol: 42U 
Frankfurt
11.06.21
09:16 Uhr
10,400 Euro
-0,350
-3,26 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENERSENSE INTERNATIONAL OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENERSENSE INTERNATIONAL OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
11.06.2021 | 12:41
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: ENERSENSE INTERNATIONAL PLC ON 14 JUNE 2021

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 11 JUNE 2021  SHARES

LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: ENERSENSE INTERNATIONAL PLC ON
14 JUNE 2021 

The shares of Enersense International Plc will be listed on the Official List
of Nasdaq Helsinki on June 14, 2021. The shares of Enersense International Plc
will be traded for the last time on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland on
June 11, 2021. 

Basic information on Enersense International Plc as of June 14, 2021:

Trading code: ESENSE
Issuer code: ESENSE
ISIN-code: FI4000301585
LEI code: 743700XSMVPR48XIML56
Orderbook id: 153716
Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP/181
MIC: XHEL
Number of shares: 11 622 729
Listing date on the Official List: 14 June 2021

Industry: 50 Industrials
ICB Supersector: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services
Market Cap Segment: Small Cap
Managing director: Jussi Holopainen
Address: Konepajanranta 2
     FI-28100 Pori
     FINLAND
Phone: +358 44 517 4543
Internet: www.enersense.com

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
ENERSENSE INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.