Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: ENERSENSE INTERNATIONAL PLC ON 14 JUNE 2021

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 11 JUNE 2021 SHARES LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: ENERSENSE INTERNATIONAL PLC ON 14 JUNE 2021 The shares of Enersense International Plc will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki on June 14, 2021. The shares of Enersense International Plc will be traded for the last time on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland on June 11, 2021. Basic information on Enersense International Plc as of June 14, 2021: Trading code: ESENSE Issuer code: ESENSE ISIN-code: FI4000301585 LEI code: 743700XSMVPR48XIML56 Orderbook id: 153716 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP/181 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 11 622 729 Listing date on the Official List: 14 June 2021 Industry: 50 Industrials ICB Supersector: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services Market Cap Segment: Small Cap Managing director: Jussi Holopainen Address: Konepajanranta 2 FI-28100 Pori FINLAND Phone: +358 44 517 4543 Internet: www.enersense.com Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260