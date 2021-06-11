AURIANT MINING

Auriant's Q121 results were released within the context of known production and were very much in line with our prior expectations. They were also the fifth successive quarter in which the Tardan CIL plant has operated, to all intents and purposes, exactly to specification. Pre-tax profits for the quarter were within 3.5% of our prior expectation and, although the effective tax rate was higher (see Exhibit 2), the majority (76.7%) of this was in the form of non-cash, deferred taxes. In the wake of these results, we have increased our full-year earnings forecasts by 26.4% (largely reflecting a higher assumed gold price for the remainder of the year) and our EPS forecasts by 50.6% (on the basis that an assumed future equity raising occurs in early FY22 rather than mid-FY21 previously).

