VirExit Technologies, Inc (OTC PINK:VXIT): VirExit Technologies, Inc. Announces Focus Of Safer Place Market

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) is pleased to announce that the Safer Place Market will launch with a focus on corporate and employee wellness, health, and safety. As businesses begin to focus on post-COVID operations, ensuring the health, safety, and welfare of employees is one our greatest challenges.

"As we return to work and to normal operations, organizations will be faced with a number of new challenges," said Dr. Leonard Wisneski, Chairman, VirExit Medical Advisory Board. "The need for a work/life balance has never been greater and the post-COVID stresses are just beginning to unravel."

The Safer Place Market was designed to help alleviate the stresses faced by both organizations and employees. By ensuring the wellbeing of both, productivity and creativity are increased, bottom-line costs associated with health time off are reduced, and more.

'We are very excited to launch our Safer Place Market," said James C. Katzaroff, CEO. "We have carefully selected each product in the market based on extensive market research and planning and curated each to focus on at least one aspect of our three-pronged approach."

The VirExit team of professionals, including Dr. Wisneski, is already looking at a variety of additional brands to onboard into the market. The variety of Safer Place products will continue to grow consistently. The company invites others to reach out with additional products they believe fit our program by emailing info@virexit.com .

About VirExit Technologies, Inc.

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (VXIT) is a diversified company focused on innovative, effective, ethical, and safe products within the health, safety, and wellness verticals. In 2020, the company purchased Safer Place Technologies, LLC, whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical online marketplace. This new acquisition seeks to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit mission statement: making the world a healthier and safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies. For investor relations information please contact investorrelations@virexit.com .

About Dr. Leonard Wisneski, Chairman, Medical Advisory Board

Leonard A. Wisneski, MD, FACP is Clinical Professor of Medicine at George Washington University, Adjunct Faculty in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at Georgetown University and also holds faculty positions in the Medicine and Nursing Departments at The University of Colorado. He has been in the clinical practice of endocrinology and for over 30 years and is a recognized leader globally in the field of integrative and whole person health.

Dr. Wisneski holds fellowship positions in The American College of Physicians and The American College of Nutrition. He was Chairman of the National Institute of Health (NIH) Advisory Board on Frontier Sciences at the University of Connecticut and Vice Chairman of the NIH Consensus Panel on Acupuncture. He has published over 30 scientific articles and a textbook, "Scientific Basis of Integrative Health, Third Edition."

Dr. Wisneski is Chairman Emeritus of the Integrative Health Policy Consortium which promotes national legislation pertaining to integrative healthcare. His medical practice in endocrinology and integrative medicine, spanning three decades, embodies the true meaning of integrative healthcare - an optimal combination of conventional and complementary medicine practiced with a whole-person approach delivered with reverence and humanism. He is also a donor to the Strauss -Wisneski Indigenous and Integrative Medicine Collection housed within the Strauss Health Sciences Library at The University of Colorado.

Dr. Wisneski graduated from Thomas Jefferson Medical College and performed his postgraduate training in the field of Internal Medicine and Endocrinology in the George Washington University healthcare system, where he served as Chief Medical Resident in Internal Medicine.

