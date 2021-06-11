Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: SmallCap Danmark A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0010305077 SMALL CAP DANMARK The company is given observation status because SmallCap Danmark A/S today has entered into an intentional agreement on acquisition of Ennogie ApS against issuance of new shares in SmallCap Danmark A/S. According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 11 June 2021. ______________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.