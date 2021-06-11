Anzeige
Freitag, 11.06.2021
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht weitere spektakuläre Forschungsergebnisse
11.06.2021 | 13:29
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: SmallCap Danmark A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:



ISIN                Name

DK0010305077       SMALL CAP DANMARK



The company is given observation status because SmallCap Danmark A/S today has
entered into an intentional agreement on acquisition of Ennogie ApS against
issuance of new shares in SmallCap Danmark A/S. 

According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the
exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 11 June 2021.



______________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45
33 93 33 66.
