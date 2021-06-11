Belitsoft: TICKEN Improves Children's Fast Typing Skills and Removes Boredom From Learning Through a Game-Based Approach

After Helping His Daughter Improve Her Typing Skills, TICKEN Founder Martin Beijer Helped 120,000+ Children Do the Same

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / A serial entrepreneur from the Netherlands Martin Beijer launched his business as a quite simple but effective eLearning course to teach children fast typing.

The first business idea came up when Martin Beijer bought an expensive typing course for his daughter and realized the exercises were boring and ineffective.

Martin saw a great startup opportunity and developed his own game-based approach. It was supported by the fact that 68% of students consider a gamified course more motivating and thus effective than a traditional one.

The successful launch of TICKEN confirmed Martin's hypothesis that game-based products have great business potential. Recently, the number of customers exceeded 120,000 users across Europe, including Belgium, France, UK and Germany.

So Martin decided to scale up and released several similar projects in related segments:

eLearning platform for selling driving theory online courses called TET

math and language courses for kids called EXTRAAS

From the beginning and until now, eLearning development company Belitsoft has been a reliable technology partner of Martin Beijer. As a result, all his three platforms (TICKEN, TET and EXTRAAS) were implemented in collaboration with Belitsoft.

About TICKEN

TICKEN B.V. is an internet-based touch-typing, driving theory, math and language courses institute started in the Netherlands by Martin Beijer. The ticken.nl project provides low-cost courses for children and adults to make learning enjoyable and quick, to pass exams and to get a certificate. The project won the 2010 Netherlands e-Commerce Starter Award. The company does business in a climate-neutral way. It compensates the CO2 emissions related to its server. TICKEN generates electricity itself with 40 solar panels. For more information, visit https://www.ticken.co.uk/

About Belitsoft

Belitsoft has been developing educational software and providing eLearning application development services for EU, UK and US clients since 2004. The company has completed 110+ eLearning projects and has earned the trust of brands like eLearningForce, EzyEducation, TICKEN, Technicolor SA and more. For more information, visit https://belitsoft.com/

