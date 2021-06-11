Market analyst Bernreuter Research reports that the price of the raw material rose by around 160% from US$11/kg at the beginning of the year to $28.50/kg currently. However, following the SNEC trade show in Shanghai last week, the price rose by only 1%, which suggests a turnaround or a price stabilization may be expected.Polysilicon prices may have stabilized after a five-month rally that began in early 2021, according to polysilicon specialist Johannes Bernreuter of Bernreuter Research, which reports that the price of the raw material rose by around 160% from US$11/kg at the beginning of the ...

