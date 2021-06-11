Daetwyler USA Adds New Regional Sales and Technical Manager for Southwest U.S.

Company Taps 11-Year Veteran of International Division to Service 10 U.S. States

HUNTERSVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / In a move designed to maximize expertise across all regions that Daetwyler USA services, the company announced that it will be adding a new Regional Sales and Technical Manager for its Southwest Territory. Roberto Munguia formerly spent 11 years working with Daetwyler Mexico, providing insight, guidance, and product support for customers throughout Mexico and Central America. With Daetwyler USA, he will be a key point of contact for customers in California, Nevada, Idaho, New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Louisiana.

"We are very pleased to be adding someone with Roberto's extensive knowledge of Daetwyler products to the Daetwyler USA team," said Marty Cansler, Daetwyler's Managing Director - Sales & Technical Support. "Roberto also knows the region well and understands what professional firms in the area need."

In addition to his years with Daetwyler Mexico, Munguia has also worked in professional property management - a fast-paced industry that requires exceptional attention to detail. His skill in careful management of highly technical processes has made him an asset to the professional printing, coatings, and adhesives world, which quickly led him to become one of the top sales representatives at Daetwyler Mexico in the new products category. Today, his expertise includes doctor blades, anilox rollers, cleaning machinery, and consumables. Munguia also holds a degree in graphic design from Diablo Valley College and studied drafting/design engineering and technologies at Napa Valley College. As well, he is fully fluent in both written and spoken English and Spanish.

"I look forward to serving the Southwest territory with the highest standards of service and knowledge," said Munguia. "My goal is to be a partner in helping businesses realize their fullest potential and be as profitable as possible."

Max Daetwyler, Inc. was founded in 1943 in Switzerland and expanded into the United States in 1975 to support the North American market. Today, we are a leading worldwide supplier of Doctor Blades and other pressroom products for the printing industry. For more information, please visit http://www.daetwyler-usa.com .

