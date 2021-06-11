Sassy Resources Corporation: Geochronology Study Highlights Potential of Sassy's Westmore Gold-Silver Discovery

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Sassy Resources Corporation ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE:SASY)(FSE:4E7)(OTCQB:SSYRF) is pleased to announce that as exploration crews prepare to follow-up on last fall's gold-silver discovery in first-ever drilling at the Westmore target, in the southwest corridor of the Company's 100%-owned Foremore Project in Northwest B.C.'s Eskay Camp, a geochronology study completed by Dr. Kevin Chamberlain at the University of Wyoming has put the mineralizing event at Westmore within the same geological timeline as other deposits in the district and elsewhere in the broader Golden Triangle.

Highlights:

189.6 Ma is the interpreted age of the Westmore granodiorite intrusive, meaning it was part of a major Early Jurassic magmatic event that was also responsible for the epithermal gold mineralization at Brucejack, Snip, Red Mountain and Spectrum, and porphyry mineralization at KSM;

The gold-bearing quartz veins from the Westmore discovery zone contain galena that overlaps in composition with the field of Jurassic-aged galena from the Eskay Creek mine, and these veins cross-cut the 189.6 Ma Westmore granodiorite;

Age-dating of targets within the multi-km-long More Creek VMS system and the under-explored Hanging Valley area further to the east confirms the Foremore Property experienced at least two separate periods of mineralizing events ahead of the Westmore zone (~327 Ma for More Creek and ~377 Ma for the Hanging Valley). This helps explain the very distinct styles of mineralization at Foremore and will help guide geologists in their modeling of new discovery opportunities.

Dr. Peter Lightfoot, Sassy technical advisor, commented: "The results of the study provide important new insights with respect to the age of the granodiorite that hosts gold-bearing quartz vein mineralization at Westmore, along with the quartz veins and mineralization itself. The exciting results of this study confirm that the Westmore system and associated mineralization falls within the productive peak Early Jurassic metallogenesis in the Golden Triangle."

Mr. Mark Scott, Sassy CEO, added: "This is shaping up to a busy summer for Sassy as we carry out exploration in Canada's two most exciting gold camps right now - Newfoundland and Eskay. Results from this geochronology study underscore our belief in the discovery potential at Foremore where our immediate priority will be follow-up drilling at the Westmore Discovery Zone where in 2020 the first six diamond drill holes ever drilled at Westmore intersected multiple auriferous quartz veins and wide intervals of anomalous alteration at this exciting grassroots target. Armed with the data gathered during the 2020 field season, we now understand the Westmore intrusion to be much larger than originally thought and we look forward to following up this year on the extensive high-grade gold identified at surface and the very encouraging 2020 preliminary drilling."

Foremore Gold-Silver Project Map

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ian Fraser, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Sassy Resources. Mr. Fraser is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

