BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, June 11
To: Company Announcements
Date:11 June 2021
Company: BMO Real Estate Investments Limited
LEI: 2318001XRCB89W6XTR23
Subject: Revised Directors Dealing
In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (The Market Abuse Regulation), the Company hereby announces that, on 10 June 2021, the Company was notified that Ms Alexa Henderson (non-executive director of the Company) purchased 26,881 ordinary shares in the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") at a price of 74.396 pence per Ordinary Share. Following this purchase, Ms Henderson's total holding will be 37,575 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.015% of the issued Ordinary Share Capital of the Company.
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745085