Freitag, 11.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht weitere spektakuläre Forschungsergebnisse
PR Newswire
11.06.2021 | 14:10
BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 11

To: Company Announcements

Date:11 June 2021

Company: BMO Real Estate Investments Limited

LEI: 2318001XRCB89W6XTR23

Subject: Revised Directors Dealing

In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (The Market Abuse Regulation), the Company hereby announces that, on 10 June 2021, the Company was notified that Ms Alexa Henderson (non-executive director of the Company) purchased 26,881 ordinary shares in the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") at a price of 74.396 pence per Ordinary Share. Following this purchase, Ms Henderson's total holding will be 37,575 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.015% of the issued Ordinary Share Capital of the Company.

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745085

© 2021 PR Newswire
