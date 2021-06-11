Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.: Naturally Splendid Announces Select Denny's Canada Restaurants to Offer NATERA Meat Alternative Entrees

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that select Denny's restaurants in Canada will be carrying three (3) NATERA meat-alternative entrees on their menus.

Denny's will be offering NATERA Garlic Chick-Un Kiev, Seasoned Chick-Un Tenders and Chick-Un Nuggets at five of their BC restaurant locations mid-late June: Denny's on Broadway, Denny's Richmond, Denny's Kingsway, Denny's at Mt Lehman, and Denny's Langley. The carefully chosen selection of NATERA products will be prepared and served using Denny's signature seasonings and sauces, making them unique for their much-valued customers.

Offering NATERA meat-alternatives is an extension of Denny's commitment to serving quality food without sacrificing flavour or value and extends their commitment to sourcing products that satisfy customer needs. These are values that we are also proud to have at Naturally Splendid.

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin states, "Denny's is an iconic brand in Canada having been in operation for over 60 years and we are proud to provide NATERA entrees to this well-known family dinner. In addition to better personal health, choosing to eat more plant-based foods will drastically cut your carbon footprint as well as reduce water consumption making the planet healthier as well. Whether you're vegetarian or flexitarian or just looking to try plant-based entrees, you can experience the great taste of NATERA foods in the comfortable setting of a Denny's Restaurant."

"Denny's is a place founded in community, where everyone can enjoy great tasting food at a great value, and we are proud to offer menu items that benefit the health of our guests and communities. In partnership with the team at Naturally Splendid, we are excited to launch the test of seven NATERA-inspired entrees to guests at five of our restaurants in B.C. Upon successful completion of the test, and when all dining restrictions are lifted, we look forward to introducing our most popular NATERA menu items at most Denny's locations across Canada." said Deborah Gagnon, President & COO, Denny's Canada

According to a survey conducted by Dalhousie University and the University of Guelph as part of a study examining awareness of Canada's Food Guide, 6.5 million Canadians - nearly 20 per cent of the population (up from 6.4 million in October 2018) - are either limiting the amount of meat they eat (the so-called flexitarian diet) or cutting it out entirely. https://nationalpost.com/life/food/more-and-more-canadians-are-limiting-the-amount-of-meat-they-eat-or-cutting-it-out-entirely

Although COVID may have accelerated the popularity of plant-based food, there are multiple factors driving the growth of plant-based eating. These include concern for the environment, health and wellness, ethics, and diversity in protein sourcing. The shift towards plant-based diets is being driven by consumer concern surrounding health and wellbeing as well as sustainable farming and Naturally Splendid is pleased to be working with Denny's to support this most worthy lifestyle initiative.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Founded in 2010, NSE operates a Safe Quality Food Level 2 certified food manufacturing facility just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada. The Company has established numerous healthy, functional foods under recognized brands such as Natera Sport, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII, Elevate Me and Woods Wild Bar, and most recently Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment. The Company has a myriad of new products and line extensions under development that are approaching launch. NSE, through its joint venture Plasm Pharmaceutical, has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for treatment of COVID-19. NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of high demand, healthy omega 3 and 6 oils from hemp. NSE contract manufacturers for healthy, functional food products and ingredients focusing on plant-based ingredients. The Company provides contract manufacturing services for many healthy food companies, private labeling a wide variety of nutritional food products destined for global healthy food markets.

About Denny's Restaurants Canada

Vancouver-based Dencan Restaurants Inc. currently owns and operates 59 Denny's Restaurants across Canada and is owned by Northland Properties Corporation. Part of the highly-regarded worldwide Denny's organization, Dencan Restaurants Inc. has a well-deserved reputation, quality, and guest satisfaction. From fluffy pancakes to crispy bacon and juicy burgers to something from the Fit Fare® Menu, guests will always find delicious value and variety.

