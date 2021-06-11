Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht weitere spektakuläre Forschungsergebnisse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DL9L ISIN: GB00BD045071 Ticker-Symbol: 3HY 
Frankfurt
11.06.21
15:42 Uhr
1,950 Euro
+0,010
+0,52 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9702,20015:53
Dow Jones News
11.06.2021 | 14:37
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arix Bioscience PLC: Clinical portfolio update

DJ Clinical portfolio update 

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) 
Clinical portfolio update 
11-Jun-2021 / 13:05 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
 
Clinical portfolio update 
 
 
LONDON, 11 June 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE:ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in 
and building breakthrough biotech companies, today notes clinical progress in its portfolio companies, Harpoon 
Therapeutics (Nasdaq: HARP, "Harpoon"), Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA, "Imara"), Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL, 
"Autolus") and LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGC, "LogicBio"), in June. 
 
Imara (5.7% ownership stake) 
 
Imara announced the presentation of data from the Phase 2a clinical trial and its open label extension (OLE) trial of 
IMR-687 in adults with sickle cell disease at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress, being held 
virtually June 9-17, 2021. 
Data indicate that that IMR-687 has a well-tolerated safety profile as a monotherapy and in combination with 
hydroxyurea in both studies, with a lower annualised rate of vaso-occlusive crises. 
 
Imara will host a live webcast today at 8:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast and presentation slides will be available under 
"Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the company's website. A replay of the webcast will be archived 
on the Imara website following the presentation. 
 
The full announcement from Imara can be accessed here: https://imaratx.gcs-web.com/news-releases/news-release-details/ 
imara-presents-clinical-data-imr-687-sickle-cell-disease 
 
Harpoon (6.7% ownership stake) 
 
Harpoon provided a pipeline update on its four clinical stage programmes, including updating the interim data presented 
at ASCO from the ongoing dose escalation portion of the Phase 1/2a trial for HPN424 in patients with metastatic 
castration resistant prostate cancer. Harpoon noted that all four clinical programmes demonstrate half-life extension, 
target engagement and T cell activation. The company also notes that three TriTAC clinical programmes (HPN424, HPN536 
and HPN328) have shown tumour size reductions or stable disease, and meaningful treatment duration. 
 
The full announcement from Harpoon can be accessed here: https://ir.harpoontx.com/news-releases/news-release-details/ 
harpoon-therapeutics-provides-progress-update-tritacr-clinical 
 
Autolus (0.8% ownership stake) 
 
Autolus announced a poster presentation related to AUTO1 (obecabtagene autoleucel, obe-cel) in relapsed / refractory (r 
/r) indolent B cell lymphomas (IBCL) and included an update of duration of response in r/r adult Acute Lymphoblastic 
Leukemia (ALL) patients at the EHA Virtual Congress 2021. 
 
Autolus notes that obe-cel achieves 100% complete remission rate in a cohort of indolent B Cell Non-Hodgkin lymphoma 
patients with excellent CAR T engraftment, expansion, and persistence. Autolus also notes that durability of response 
in ALL patients continues to support potential for transformational therapy in adult ALL. 
 
Management will host a webcast today at 8:30 am ET/1:30 pm BST to discuss the data presented at EHA. To listen to the 
webcast and view the accompanying slide presentation, please go to the events section of Autolus' website. 
 
The full announcement from Autolus can be accessed here: https://autolus.gcs-web.com/news-releases/news-release-details 
/autolus-therapeutics-presents-new-data-obe-cel-rr-indolent-b 
 
LogicBio (9.3% ownership stake) 
 
LogicBio announced that the first patient has been dosed with LB-001, the company's investigational 
single-administration gene editing therapy based on its proprietary GeneRide platform, in the SUNRISE Phase 1/2 
clinical trial in paediatric patients with methylmalonic acidemia. 
 
LogicBio remains on track to announce an update on enrollment, dose escalation and age de-escalation in late 2021 and 
interim data by year-end 2021. 
 
The full announcement from LogicBio can be accessed here: https://investor.logicbio.com/news-releases/ 
news-release-details/logicbio-therapeutics-announces-first-patient-dosed 
 
[ENDS] 
 
For more information on Arix, please contact: 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations 
+44 (0)20 7290 1072 
charlotte@arixbioscience.com 
 
 
Optimum Strategic Communications 
Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir 
+44 (0)20 3922 1906 
optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com 
 
 
About Arix Bioscience plc 
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech 
companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. 
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate 
their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth 
phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BD045071 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      ARIX 
LEI Code:    213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  110863 
EQS News ID:  1207152 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1207152&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2021 08:05 ET (12:05 GMT)

ARIX BIOSCIENCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.