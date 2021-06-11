DJ Clinical portfolio update

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Clinical portfolio update 11-Jun-2021 / 13:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Arix Bioscience plc Clinical portfolio update LONDON, 11 June 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE:ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today notes clinical progress in its portfolio companies, Harpoon Therapeutics (Nasdaq: HARP, "Harpoon"), Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA, "Imara"), Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL, "Autolus") and LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGC, "LogicBio"), in June. Imara (5.7% ownership stake) Imara announced the presentation of data from the Phase 2a clinical trial and its open label extension (OLE) trial of IMR-687 in adults with sickle cell disease at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress, being held virtually June 9-17, 2021. Data indicate that that IMR-687 has a well-tolerated safety profile as a monotherapy and in combination with hydroxyurea in both studies, with a lower annualised rate of vaso-occlusive crises. Imara will host a live webcast today at 8:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast and presentation slides will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the company's website. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Imara website following the presentation. The full announcement from Imara can be accessed here: https://imaratx.gcs-web.com/news-releases/news-release-details/ imara-presents-clinical-data-imr-687-sickle-cell-disease Harpoon (6.7% ownership stake) Harpoon provided a pipeline update on its four clinical stage programmes, including updating the interim data presented at ASCO from the ongoing dose escalation portion of the Phase 1/2a trial for HPN424 in patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer. Harpoon noted that all four clinical programmes demonstrate half-life extension, target engagement and T cell activation. The company also notes that three TriTAC clinical programmes (HPN424, HPN536 and HPN328) have shown tumour size reductions or stable disease, and meaningful treatment duration. The full announcement from Harpoon can be accessed here: https://ir.harpoontx.com/news-releases/news-release-details/ harpoon-therapeutics-provides-progress-update-tritacr-clinical Autolus (0.8% ownership stake) Autolus announced a poster presentation related to AUTO1 (obecabtagene autoleucel, obe-cel) in relapsed / refractory (r /r) indolent B cell lymphomas (IBCL) and included an update of duration of response in r/r adult Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) patients at the EHA Virtual Congress 2021. Autolus notes that obe-cel achieves 100% complete remission rate in a cohort of indolent B Cell Non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients with excellent CAR T engraftment, expansion, and persistence. Autolus also notes that durability of response in ALL patients continues to support potential for transformational therapy in adult ALL. Management will host a webcast today at 8:30 am ET/1:30 pm BST to discuss the data presented at EHA. To listen to the webcast and view the accompanying slide presentation, please go to the events section of Autolus' website. The full announcement from Autolus can be accessed here: https://autolus.gcs-web.com/news-releases/news-release-details /autolus-therapeutics-presents-new-data-obe-cel-rr-indolent-b LogicBio (9.3% ownership stake) LogicBio announced that the first patient has been dosed with LB-001, the company's investigational single-administration gene editing therapy based on its proprietary GeneRide platform, in the SUNRISE Phase 1/2 clinical trial in paediatric patients with methylmalonic acidemia. LogicBio remains on track to announce an update on enrollment, dose escalation and age de-escalation in late 2021 and interim data by year-end 2021. The full announcement from LogicBio can be accessed here: https://investor.logicbio.com/news-releases/ news-release-details/logicbio-therapeutics-announces-first-patient-dosed [ENDS] For more information on Arix, please contact: Arix Bioscience plc Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)20 7290 1072 charlotte@arixbioscience.com Optimum Strategic Communications Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir +44 (0)20 3922 1906 optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com About Arix Bioscience plc Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. About Arix Bioscience plc Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com

